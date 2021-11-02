Submit Release
DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY SERVICES/ CRUELTY TO A CHILD

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#:21B203649

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens                           

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 11/02/21 0823 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 144 Bicknell Hill Road

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Cruelty to a Child, Interference With Emergency

ACCUSED: Justin Stone                                               

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report

of a 911 hang-up at 144 Bicknell Hill Road, Tunbridge, VT. Through investigation

it was determined that Justin Stone had committed the above listed charges to a household member. Stone was subsequently arrested and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  11/02/21 1430 hours          

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY SERVICES/ CRUELTY TO A CHILD

