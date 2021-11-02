DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY SERVICES/ CRUELTY TO A CHILD
CASE#:21B203649
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 11/02/21 0823 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 144 Bicknell Hill Road
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Cruelty to a Child, Interference With Emergency
Services
ACCUSED: Justin Stone
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report
of a 911 hang-up at 144 Bicknell Hill Road, Tunbridge, VT. Through investigation
it was determined that Justin Stone had committed the above listed charges to a household member. Stone was subsequently arrested and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/02/21 1430 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.