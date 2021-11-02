Fifteen Vermont Companies in Running for the 2022 Good Food Award

Montpelier, VT | November 2, 2021 – Twenty-six specialty food products from fifteen Vermont companies were recently named by the Good Food Foundation as finalists for a 2022 Good Food Award. Selected from nearly 2,000 entries to the 12th annual Good Food Awards, these Vermont products will compete against 351 entries in seventeen categories, hailing from 42 states plus D.C. having passed vetting for category-specific sustainability standards. The fifteen Vermont businesses in the running for the 12th Good Food Award craft products in the categories of Spirits, Cider, Charcuterie, Honey, Confections, Elixirs, Grains, Pantry, Pickles and Preserves.

“This wide range of Vermont companies making high quality products brings Vermont’s great food to the world,” said Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts. “These companies represent Vermont’s wonderful food and beverage crafters who are focused on quality, creativity and commitment to their community.”

The full list of Vermont’s 15 finalists and 26 products and category include:

Winners in each category will be announced January 14, 2022, in San Francisco, California at the Good Food Awards Ceremony. Shoppers can get some great deals on these products now.

In conjunction with this announcement, the Good Food Awards Finalists Pop Up Shop goes live to offer everyone the opportunity to savor, celebrate and support these incredible makers. With this announcement the Good Food Foundation noted, “the Finalists represent the highest standards of quality, sustainability and social responsibility.“ Revenues from each purchase go directly to the crafters, so shoppers can find unique and delicious gifts while supporting a localized and resilient food system.

ABOUT THE GOOD FOOD AWARDS

The Good Food Awards celebrate the kind of food we all want to eat: tasty, authentic and responsible. Now in its tenth year, awards will be given to winners in 17 categories: beer, charcuterie, cheese, chocolate, cider, coffee, confections, elixirs, fish, grains, honey, oils, pantry, pickles, preserves, snacks and spirits. The Good Food Awards Seal, found on winning products, assures consumers they have found something exceptionally delicious that also supports sustainability and social good.

ABOUT THE GOOD FOOD FOUNDATION

The Good Food Awards is organized by the Good Food Foundation 501 (c) 3, formerly known as Seedling Projects, in collaboration with a broad community of food crafters, grocers, chefs, food writers, activists and passionate food-lovers. The Good Food Foundation is also the organizing force behind the Good Food Guild, Good Food Mercantile and Good Food Merchants Alliance.