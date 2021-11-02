- Utahns eligible for HEAT now qualify for water assistance

SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 2, 2021) – For households across the state, a change in season brings with it a change in energy consumption. Often, this effort to keep a home warmer or cooler results in higher energy bills which can make it difficult to pay for other necessities such as clean and safe drinking water. Fortunately, Utahns eligible for the Home Energy Assistance Target (HEAT) program are now also eligible for water assistance.

“Adding water assistance to HEAT, which can already cover heating and cooling costs, will help thousands of Utahns to ensure that their families have access to the most basic household needs, ” said Housing and Community Development Division HEAT Program Manager Sisifo Taatiti.

To qualify for utility and water assistance, a household must earn below 150% of the federal poverty level or about $39,750 per year for a family of four. Priority for HEAT is given to households with the highest energy burden in relation to the household income while considering vulnerable individuals such as young children, individuals with disabilities and elderly family members. Individuals can apply now for assistance if they haven’t applied with the program since October 2020.

Last year, HEAT assisted more than 32,000 Utah households with their utility bills.

The Housing and Community Development Division within the Utah Department of Workforce Services administers the HEAT program through a statewide network of local community-based organizations. Funding for HEAT is provided by the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program grant (LIHEAP) administered through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

To learn more about the program and how to apply, visit jobs.utah.gov/heat or call 2-1-1.

