New Competitive Bid Open
HELENA – A new competitive bidding opportunity is available with the Montana Department of Revenue’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Division (ABCD). The process allows people and businesses to bid on the opportunity to apply for an available alcoholic beverage license. The highest bidder that meets all requirements can then apply for the available license.
This bidding opportunity will be open from October 27, 2021 through December 2, 2021.
Open licenses are available in the following locations: Anaconda/Deer Lodge, Belgrade, Bozeman, Columbia Falls, East Helena, Eureka, Glacier County, Hamilton, Hysham, Manhattan, and Missoula.