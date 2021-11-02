Submit Release
News Search

There were 683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,547 in the last 365 days.

New Competitive Bid Open

HELENA  A new competitive bidding opportunity is available with the Montana Department of Revenue’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Division (ABCD). The process allows people and businesses to bid on the opportunity to apply for an available alcoholic beverage license. The highest bidder that meets all requirements can then apply for the available license.  

This bidding opportunity will be open from October 27, 2021 through December 2, 2021. 

Open licenses are available in the following locations: Anaconda/Deer Lodge, Belgrade, Bozeman, Columbia Falls, East Helena, Eureka, Glacier County, Hamilton, Hysham, Manhattan, and Missoula. 

You just read:

New Competitive Bid Open

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.