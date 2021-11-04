Florida Author Reveals New Memoir That Brings Visibility to Childhood Trauma

The Invisible Girl Cover Yvonne Sandomir The personal story publisher.

Yvonne Sandomir is celebrating the release of her memoir, The Invisible Girl, at the Coral Gables Barnes & Noble.

CAMANCHE, IOWA, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida author, Yvonne Sandomir, is seeking to make visible the trauma of childhood abuse that is often invisible to outsiders by telling her personal story in a memoir published by Legacy Book Press LLC. From the age of four, Eve wandered through a maze of injustice, exploitation, and unthinkable parental betrayal. After escaping home at the age of fifteen, it disheartened Eve to find that her childhood was only the beginning of a road fraught with violent relationships. The Invisible Girl takes the reader on the author’s journey of perseverance through intense psychotherapy as she learns it is possible to not only survive the after-effects of deep childhood trauma but break the generational cycle for her own family.

Potential readers can meet the author and purchase a signed book at her book release event on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Barnes & Noble at 152 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, Florida.

About her book, Sandomir said, “My story is important because it isn’t just my story. There are more than 42 million adult survivors of child sexual abuse. There are many more children being victimized right now that we don’t know about. My hope is that other survivors will see that they deserve to heal and will seek the help of a therapist to begin their journey.”

Yvonne Sandomir is a Cognitive Behavioral Life Coach. She has been a lifelong poet and became an author to elucidate the rampant epidemic of child sexual abuse in the United States. When Yvonne’s not writing, or in sessions with clients, you can find her singing karaoke, dancing around the house, painting, or spending lots of time with her husband and two daughters.

Legacy Book Press LLC, founded in 2020 and based in Iowa, seeks to publish personal stories told via non-fiction, autobiographical fiction, poetry, or a combination of the same. The Invisible Girl is its tenth publication, with at least seven more coming in 2022.

