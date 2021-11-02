Wyoming and Colorado Law Enforcement will show zero tolerance for impaired driving at this weekend's Border War

This Saturday, November 6, 2021, will mark the 113th meeting in the Border War rivalry. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium. Gameday Saturday will be busy with fans traveling from Colorado and all over Wyoming to Laramie.

On November 6, law enforcement from across Wyoming and Colorado will be out in force and teaming up as part of a multi-state, multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation.

Coordinated Enforcement efforts will take place in Albany and Laramie County, Wyoming, as well as Larimer and Weld County, Colorado, before, during, and after the game.

"One-third of Wyoming's fatalities last year and again this year is directly related to impaired driving,” said Colonel Kebin Haller of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “Make the right decision and don’t drive impaired. Law enforcement will continue to enforce impaired driving with zero tolerance.

Agencies involved in Wyoming include the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, University of Wyoming Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cheyenne Police Department.

Agencies involved in Colorado include the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Weld County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Collins Police Department, Loveland Police Department, CSU Police Department, Estes Park Police Department, and the Colorado State Patrol.

Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol urges drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and the direction of travel.

There have been 94 fatalities on Wyoming roads in 2021 compared to 115 a year ago.

Click here to watch a public safety announcement from the Governor's Council on Impaired Driving: Border War PSA