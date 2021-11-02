Submit Release
News Search

There were 698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,553 in the last 365 days.

Global Pick and Place Robot Market worth 4869 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.6%

Latest Study Analysis of "Pick and Place Robot Market 2021-2027 "

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Pick and Place Robot market size is projected to grow from USD 2520 million in 2020 to USD 4869 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.6%. In manufacturing environments, pick and place robots are extensively used. Pick and place automation shortens the time it takes to pick up parts or things and move them to new locations. This technique can be automated to help enhance manufacturing rates. The need for collaborative robots is predicted to grow across all industries, promoting the adoption of automation. These robots are aimed at small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) as well as major corporations.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Pick-and-Place-Robot-Market/request-sample

Market Segmentation Analysis

Based on the Type, the market is segmented articulated, delta, SCARA, cartesian. Articulated segment has largest market share during the forecast period.
Based on the Application, the market is segmented into automotive and subcontractors, food & beverage packaging, electronics, metal and machining, plastic and polymers, pharma and chemistry. food & beverage segment has largest market share during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Pick and Place Robot Market

The COVID-19 pandemic's breakout and spread have had a significant influence on supply chains, hastening the use of robots in warehouses and manufacturing facilities. For e-commerce enterprises, merchants, supermarkets, and package handling logistics providers, 2020 was a pivotal year. The pandemic's onset accelerated the demand for automation, which had been continuously increasing before to COVID-19.

Key Players

The key players profiled in Pick and Place Robot market analysis ABB, Bastian Solutions, Inc., Codian Robotics, FANUC America Corporation, JLS Automation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., KUKA AG, and Schneider Electric, Universal Robots, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd

Ask for Customization @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Pick-and-Place-Robot-Market/ask-for-customization

Market Segmentation

By Type
• Articulated
• delta
• SCARA
• cartesian

By Application
• Automotive and subcontractors
• food & beverage packaging
• electronics
• metal and machining
• plastic and polymers
• pharma and chemistry

By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest share of the market and is likely to continue to do so during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to consumer goods and food and beverage companies investing heavily in automation. Due to growing demand for output from consumer markets, the LAMEA area experienced tremendous growth.

Buy this Latest study @ https://qualiketresearch.com/paymentgateway/Pick-and-Place-Robot-Market/payment-gateway

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Vishal Thakur
Qualiket Research
+1 231-930-2010
email us here

You just read:

Global Pick and Place Robot Market worth 4869 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.6%

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.