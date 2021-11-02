Global Pick and Place Robot Market worth 4869 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.6%
Latest Study Analysis of "Pick and Place Robot Market 2021-2027 "DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Pick and Place Robot market size is projected to grow from USD 2520 million in 2020 to USD 4869 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.6%. In manufacturing environments, pick and place robots are extensively used. Pick and place automation shortens the time it takes to pick up parts or things and move them to new locations. This technique can be automated to help enhance manufacturing rates. The need for collaborative robots is predicted to grow across all industries, promoting the adoption of automation. These robots are aimed at small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) as well as major corporations.
Market Segmentation Analysis
Based on the Type, the market is segmented articulated, delta, SCARA, cartesian. Articulated segment has largest market share during the forecast period.
Based on the Application, the market is segmented into automotive and subcontractors, food & beverage packaging, electronics, metal and machining, plastic and polymers, pharma and chemistry. food & beverage segment has largest market share during the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact on the Pick and Place Robot Market
The COVID-19 pandemic's breakout and spread have had a significant influence on supply chains, hastening the use of robots in warehouses and manufacturing facilities. For e-commerce enterprises, merchants, supermarkets, and package handling logistics providers, 2020 was a pivotal year. The pandemic's onset accelerated the demand for automation, which had been continuously increasing before to COVID-19.
Key Players
The key players profiled in Pick and Place Robot market analysis ABB, Bastian Solutions, Inc., Codian Robotics, FANUC America Corporation, JLS Automation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., KUKA AG, and Schneider Electric, Universal Robots, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd
Regional Analysis
Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest share of the market and is likely to continue to do so during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to consumer goods and food and beverage companies investing heavily in automation. Due to growing demand for output from consumer markets, the LAMEA area experienced tremendous growth.
