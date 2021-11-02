2021 Iowa Trout Angler Survey

Anglers who purchased the trout permit for the 2021 season may receive an email soon inviting them to participate in the online 2021 Trout Angler Survey. As of October 25, nearly 53,000 resident and non-resident anglers purchased the trout permit, and 20,000 of these purchasers were selected to participate in the trout angler survey.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking trout anglers to report their trout fishing preferences and experiences, including where they fish and how often. Responses to the survey will help guide decisions to provide opportunities for anglers to experience the thrill of trout fishing in Iowa.

Learn more about the 2021 Trout Angler Survey on the DNR webpage at https://www.iowadnr.gov/ Fishing/Trout-Fishing/Iowa- Trout-Survey.