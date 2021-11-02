2021-11-02 11:13:28.21 Jefferson County Winner Uncovers $55,558 Prize

2021-11-02 11:13:28.21

A Jefferson County Scratchers player has claimed a $55,558 top prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “Bingo Plus” game. The winning ticket was purchased at On The Run, 620 Truman Road, in Festus.

Since “Bingo Plus” became available in January, players across the state have taken home more than $9.1 million in prizes won on the game.

In FY21, Jefferson County players claimed more than $38.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, with retailers in the county receiving more than $3.9 million in sales commissions and bonuses. Jefferson County educational programs received more than $13.5 million of appropriated Lottery proceeds. A list of these appropriations, for elementary, secondary and higher education, is available at MOLottery.com