The Missouri Senate Minute for Nov. 2: Potential 2022 Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY — Among the legislation that could make a return next year is Senate Bill 52, which sought to change part of state statute overseeing what is known as discovery, and Senate Bill 66, which sought to modify provisions relating to public safety and unlawful assemblies.
