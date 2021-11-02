Increase Flexibility With New FAKRA To SMA Cable Assemblies
Amphenol RF expands portfolio with new FAKRA to SMA cable assemblies designed for applications with increased flexibility requirements.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce FAKRA to SMA cable assemblies into our robust product portfolio. This assembly combines the automotive industry-standard FAKRA connector with the popular SMA connector designed to accommodate applications such as antennas, RFID and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
The newly released 50 ohm FAKRA to SMA assemblies utilize the snap-on FAKRA interface on one end and the threaded SMA interface on the other. FAKRA connectors offer a rugged, impact resistant body with mechanically keyed and color-coded housings that meet all automotive industry USCAR-17 standards. The SMA connector allows for easy connect and disconnect along with its compact size which adds to the versatile usage of this assembly from commercial to industrial applications.
FAKRA to SMA cable assemblies are available in a number of standard lengths on flexible RG-58 and RG-174 cables and offer reliable electric performance up to 3 GHz. They are ideal for existing and next generation automotive applications that involve connecting to external antennas including GPS, drones and 360 degree cameras.
For more information: FAKRA to SMA Cable Assemblies Datasheet
