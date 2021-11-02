Tayana Solutions collaborates with i-Tech Support to offer the benefits of ISV Solutions from Tayana
With a vision to reach out to more manufacturing, and online distribution businesses, i-Tech Support has teamed up with Tayana Solutions.ATLANTA , GEORGIA , UNITED STATES , November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a vision to reach out to more manufacturing and online distribution businesses, i-Tech Support has teamed up with Tayana Solutions. This partnership is intended to bring an increased focus on Acu Process Manufacturing (APM) and eCommerce B2C & B2B connectors, Vendor Portal, Customer Portal for Acumatica Cloud ERP customers. Both companies are collaborating on a solution that will improve relationships with Acumatica ERP customers by helping them meet their digital transformation needs.
Michael Augello, i-Tech Support, says, "I am delighted to partner with Tayana Solutions. They have leveraged Acumatica's cloud ERP platform to provide an all-in-one solution for process manufacturers to meet their business need to go digital and go paperless. Their Connectors for B2B and B2C for online stores is promising as it is highly customizable. We look forward to their expertise in building affordable WooCommerce stores for our customers.”
Vijay Ural, President, Tayana Solutions, comments, “We are elated that our WooCommerce and process manufacturing solutions have attracted a partner like i-Tech, a provider of integrated business solutions. Such alliances are essential in delivering the highest levels of quality and customer satisfaction. We look forward to leveraging the immense experience and goodwill of the i-Tech team to take our companies to next level.”
About i-Tech:
i-Tech Support is a group that consists of business leaders and industry professionals who know both technology and business. i-Tech has the expertise to design, acquire, deploy and optimize technology solutions. This enables their customers to achieve more.
i-Tech has been providing technology solutions to businesses for nearly 25 years, maintaining a 5 -star average rating from their clients on Google. Since its inception, i-Tech has helped out more than 500 customers across a wide array of industries.
Visit https://www.i-techsupport.com/ to know more about i-Tech.
About Tayana Solutions:
Tayana Solutions (www.TayanaSolutions.com) Provides end-to-end software consulting, ranging from eCommerce, Manufacturing, Quality, Regulatory Reporting to Customization for Acumatica Cloud ERP and MYOB. They specialize in the Process Manufacturing domain catering to the unique set of demands of process manufacturers, Co-Manufacturers, Contract Manufacturers, Toll Manufacturers, R&D-centric Custom Product Formulators, Private Labelling Service Providers, Packaged Product Manufacturers. The company is a Gold Certified VAR and ISV partner for Acumatica and MYOB. Their process manufacturing solution features to cover verticals such as Oil & Lubricants, Food and Beverages, Pet Food, Chemicals & Fertilizers, Life Science, Bioscience, Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care.
