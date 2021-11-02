Submit Release
News Search

There were 707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,548 in the last 365 days.

Medals available for Korean War Veterans

The Wyoming Veterans Commission is coordinating the application process and presentation of the Republic of Korea Ambassador for Peace Medals for Wyoming Korean War veterans who have not yet received the medal.

The commemorative medal is presented as an expression of appreciation from the Republic of Korea government. Initially presented to those Korean War veterans who returned to South Korea through the Revisit Program, the honor has since expanded to veterans who can no longer travel to Korea.

The Veterans Commission will coordinate with the Republic of Korea Consular General’s office in San Francisco, California, for the presentation of the medals.

Veterans, or their family members, should complete the application form, which is available online at http://wvc.wyo.gov. Qualifying dates of service are from June 25, 1950, through July 27, 1953. The veteran did not have to serve in Korea to be eligible. A copy of separation documents, typically the DD-214 form, will need to be submitted with the application to validate service during the Korean War.

The deadline for applications is Nov. 5, 2021. The presentation of the medals will be on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Cheyenne. The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. and take place in the Ceremonial Room at the State Capitol.

The commemorative medal may be presented posthumously. Next of kin, such as a spouse or child, may apply for the medal on behalf of a deceased veteran.

Please call 307-777-8152 for more information.

Application Form – ‘Ambassador for Peace Medal’

You just read:

Medals available for Korean War Veterans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.