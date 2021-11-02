Medals available for Korean War Veterans

The Wyoming Veterans Commission is coordinating the application process and presentation of the Republic of Korea Ambassador for Peace Medals for Wyoming Korean War veterans who have not yet received the medal.

The commemorative medal is presented as an expression of appreciation from the Republic of Korea government. Initially presented to those Korean War veterans who returned to South Korea through the Revisit Program, the honor has since expanded to veterans who can no longer travel to Korea.

The Veterans Commission will coordinate with the Republic of Korea Consular General’s office in San Francisco, California, for the presentation of the medals.

Veterans, or their family members, should complete the application form, which is available online at http://wvc.wyo.gov. Qualifying dates of service are from June 25, 1950, through July 27, 1953. The veteran did not have to serve in Korea to be eligible. A copy of separation documents, typically the DD-214 form, will need to be submitted with the application to validate service during the Korean War.

The deadline for applications is Nov. 5, 2021. The presentation of the medals will be on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Cheyenne. The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. and take place in the Ceremonial Room at the State Capitol.

The commemorative medal may be presented posthumously. Next of kin, such as a spouse or child, may apply for the medal on behalf of a deceased veteran.

Please call 307-777-8152 for more information.

Application Form – ‘Ambassador for Peace Medal’