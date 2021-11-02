PennDOT to Conduct Winter Snowplow Training

​

Tomorrow, in preparation for upcoming winter operations, PennDOT District 12 is conducting training for snowplow operators in the use of wing plows. The training prepares our winter operators to remove more snow safely and effectively off our roadways.

District 12 would like to invite local media to attend the training session and take advantage of the opportunity to view the equipment up close and ride along through the course with the operator.

Information on winter preparation and winter driving tips can be found on the “Winter Driving” page of PennDOT’s highway safety website, www.JustDrivePA.com.

WHAT: PennDOT conducting snowplow training in preparation for winter. WHEN: November 3; 11 AM to 12 Noon WHERE: PennDOT Latrobe Stockpile 23 1025 Henrys Road Latrobe, PA 15650 GPS COORDINATES: N 40 15.841 W 079 24.898

MEDIA CONTACT: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135 cell: 724-323-7663 Editor’s note: This media briefing will take place rain or shine. This is not a formal press conference but a media interview and photo opportunity. Safety vests are required.