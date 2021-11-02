Completion Work Set for Route 322 Eastbound Near Port Matilda

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area motorists to completion work set to take place this week on Route 322 eastbound near Port Matilda.

On Wednesday, November 3 and Thursday, November 4, crews will be working to install transverse slot drains on Route 322 eastbound between Strawband Beaver Road and Shady Dell Road. This location is west of Port Matilda.

The slot drains will help drain water from the previously completed roadway patches, preventing water from reaching the surface of the roadway. The drains will help improve overall roadway safety by lessening the potential for hydroplaning and the creation of icy patches during winter.

Drivers should expect daytime lane closures as the work takes place in the eastbound lanes. PennDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use cation, follow directional signage, and always buckle up. This work is part of a $2.8 million project that addressed improvements on 6 ½ miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties.

