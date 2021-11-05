Free Car Wash for Veterans and Military Personnel on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at All Bluebird Express Car Washes
This day is not about the car wash operators who are providing the FREE washes, it’s about honoring and recognizing those that have and are serving and protecting our country”BOISE, IDAHO, USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluebird Express Car Wash along with over 2,800 other car wash locations across the nation will provide free car washes to veterans and current military service personnel, under the Grace For Vets Free Wash Program on Thursday, November 11th.
— President & Founder John Michael Fery
Washes will be given rain or shine at all Bluebird Express Car Washes in Boise, Idaho & Ontario, Oregon.
Washes are given to honor and recognize those that have and are serving in the armed forces. Grace For Vets was founded by Mike Mountz, former owner of Cloister Wash & Lube, in Ephrata, PA in 2004. Mountz vowed to find a way to honor veterans when he served and saw first-hand amputees and the seriously wounded at the Veterans Hospital in Valley Forge, PA. Several years after opening his first car wash, he started the Grace For Vets Free Wash Program. With the help of car washes across the country who participate, more and more military servicemen and women are recognized each year through this program.
“This day is not about the car wash operators who are providing the Free washes, it’s about honoring and recognizing those that have and are serving and protecting our country, says President & Founder John Michael Fery. It’s an exciting and emotional day for everyone. Our management team and employees look forward to giving back to those that have given so much.”
