HALLOWEEN HAUNTED TWIN TUNNELS OF TERROR CHARITY EVENT
HALLOWEEN TWIN TUNNELS OF TERROR CHARITY EVENT BENEFITTING CHILDRENS HOSPITAL OF COLORADOSHERIDAN, COLORADO, USA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the spirit of Halloween, The Sheridan Metro Express will be presenting a Halloween themed carwash rightly named “The Twin Tunnels of Terror”. The event will be in operation Friday, October 29th & Saturday October 30th from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Metro Express carwash is located at 4095 South Santa Fe Dr. (Santa Fe & Oxford) in Sheridan.
"We hope to provide a fun & safe experience for everyone to have some Halloween cheer. In addition to receiving a great car wash and having some scary fun, we want everyone to know all proceeds from the $23 entry fee will go to the Children’s Hospital of Colorado, says President & Founder John Michael Fery. This is a haunted car wash; customers will stay in their vehicles and go through the wash. Customers can expect for us to scare the dirt right off their vehicles and enjoy a fright as well. We will have child friendly scares as well. Our management team and employees look forward to this Halloween event every year.”
Twin Tunnels of Terror began in 2016 and is now in its sixth year.
Metro Express Car Wash features proprietary, state-of-the-art equipment in two - 200 feet tunnels, making it one of the largest car washes in the United States.
HALLOWEEN TWIN TUNNELS OF TERROR
October 29th & 30th 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
at Sheridan Metro Express Car Wash
to benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado
For more information: Call (303) 934-2929 or visit
https://metroexpresscarwash.com/sheridan/
https://www.facebook.com/MetroExpressColorado
https://www.instagram.com/metroexpresscarwash
# # #
Contact: John Michael Fery
Phone: (208) 345-7030 x.206
Email: jfery@metroexpressdenver.com
John Michael Fery
Metro Express Car Wash
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn