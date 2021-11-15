New Book Offers Invaluable Lessons from a Half Century of Life
SURVIVING THE SUNRISES AND SUNSETS by Rhonda Green
Surviving the Sunrises and Sunsets is more than a reflection on a life well lived, it’s a roadmap as we navigate what gets us up in the morning and allows us to sleep at night.”UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The art of storytelling comes brilliantly to life in the collection of wise and endearing anecdotes by author and aerospace engineer Rhonda Green, SURVIVING THE SUNRISES AND SUNSETS. Green, who has earned the highest accolades from Toastmasters International, calls upon her considerable gift to deliver heartfelt and engaging stories, full of emotion and meaning in this new collection.
The tales Green shares are based on her rich experience—good and bad—and the lessons she’s learned along the way. She draws from the pain of emotional and physical abuse, the joy of motherhood and becoming a grandmother, her travels around the world, and jumping back into the dating pool.
RHONDA GREEN is an author and structural engineer in the aerospace industry. She has worked for Lockheed Martin, Bell Helicopter, Northrop Grumman, Goodrich Aerostructures, Spirit Aerosystems, Triumph AeroStructures and Boeing. A member of Toastmasters International, Green has received seven Distinguished Toastmaster Awards, the highest level of achievement in the organization. She serves in the District Leadership and facilitates training for the organization. She is a magna cum laude graduate of Prairie View A&M University with a bachelor’s in civil engineering, and pursued her master’s degree at the University of Texas. Surviving the Sunrises and Sunsets is her first book.
