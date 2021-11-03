Call For Entries: 2022 NYX Game Awards Integrates the Future of the Gaming Industry Within Its Framework

2022 NYX Game Awards Call For Entries 2021 NYX Game Awards Winners Announced

IAA invites all international professional individuals and organizations, involved in gaming industry, to enter the 2022 NYX Game Awards competition.

We focus to provide entrants with a better awards experience, hope that the community is able to put forth their best creative productions and achieve everlasting brilliance, via NYX Awards, in 2022.” — Kenjo Ong

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) invites all international professional individuals and organizations, whom embody the creative ethos, involved in game developing, game advertising, game marketing, and being an overall game enthusiast to enter the 2022 NYX Game Awards competition program.

Entering its subsequent year, NYX Game Awards continues to recognize, celebrate, and honor creative excellence in the international video game industry, valuing those who contribute to ameliorate the community, providing a platform for the voices of the medium’s future. “The entire principle that surrounds the gaming industry is continually evolving with the technologies of the future,” Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA, exclaimed. “With that, we’re elated to experience the creativity that derives from the gaming industry this year, introducing concepts that will bring about a new age for the industry and beyond.”

Fundamentally, most aspects of the awards has remained the same, encompassing a myriad of categories, simple online application process, and affordable rates, along with the brand-new web design, that encompasses a user-friendly interface, providing audiences with an additionally dynamic and smoother user experience. As with the previous years, submissions will be judged by a panel of leading industry professionals, all of whom are experts within their respective industries. The 2022 winners will have an opportunity to receive the NYX Game of the Year, NYX Grand Award, NYX Gold Award, or NYX Silver Award titles, and receive numerous benefits, for their magnificent achievements.

What’s New in the 2022 NYX Game Awards?

Apart from the aforementioned aspects that remained the same, we are pleased to introduce the new NYX Game Category - “Game Creativity” category, as well as the “Metaverse” category, within each of the pre-existing main categories, which include: Mobile Game, PC Game, Nintendo Switch Game, Microsoft Xbox Game, and Sony PlayStation Game, along with the “Best Games” main category, allowing game developers, marketers, and creatives to exhibit their astounding online creations.

On top of recognizing games, the awards have introduced several other categories under the revamped “Game Creativity” main category, which include: Character Design, Weapon Design, Game Audio & Radio, Game Strategy Campaign, and Game Trailer. These categories will provide participants with a wider selection of categories to recognized and honor their works in, as well as themselves.

2022 Awards’ Competition Dates

This year’s competition will extend across four entry periods, which encompasses the: Early Bird, Regular, Final, and Final Extension periods. NYX Game Awards will be accepting entries, starting from November 2, 2021 till March 23, 2022, with results to be announced on May 11, 2022. The breakdown of the competition dates, include:

- Early Bird: November 2, 2021 – December 15, 2021

- Regular: December 16, 2021 – January 19, 2022

- Final: January 20, 2022 – February 16, 2022

- Final Extension: February 17, 2022 – March 23, 2022

- Results Announcement: May 11, 2022

“With the arrival of the new year, we’re redirecting our focus, as an award, to provide entrants with a better awards experience throughout,” Kenjo remarked. “Thus, we hope that the community is able to put forth their best creative productions and achieve everlasting brilliance, via our awards, in 2022.”

For competition rules and entry forms, do visit the NYX Game Awards website at: https://nyxgameawards.com/

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, Vega Student Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Talent Awards, iLuxury Awards, NY Product Awards, New York Photography Awards and MUSE Hotel Awards. Our mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled NYX Game Awards to recognize, celebrate, and honor creative excellence in the international video game industry, valuing those who contribute to ameliorate the community, providing a platform for the voices of the medium’s future.

