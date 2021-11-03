Call For Entries: It’s Time To Enter the 2022 NYX Awards Now

NYX Awards Call For Entries 2021 NYX Video Awards Winner Highlight 2021 NYX Marcom Awards Winner Highlight

IAA invites international creative professionals in marketing, communication, and digital video design to enter the 2022 NYX Awards competition program.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) invites international creative professionals in marketing, communication, and digital video design to enter the 2022 NYX Awards competition program.

Moving onto the following year, NYX Awards has revamped its pillars of focus, concentrating on being the leading international awards program that recognizes, celebrates, and honors creative excellence in marketing, communication, and digital video design across all facets of industries and mediums, to advocate valuable and significant projects. “With the advancement of technology, marketing, communication, and creativity mediums have exponentially evolved,” Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA, exclaimed. “Therefore, we are adapting to these changes, by priming ourselves to recognize excellence that derives in all shapes and forms.”

Fundamentally, most aspects of the awards have remained the same, encompassing a myriad of categories, simple online application process, and affordable rates. As with the previous years, submissions will be judged by a panel of internationally established marketing, communication, and creative professionals, all of whom are experts within their respective industries. The 2022 NYX Awards Winners will have an opportunity to be crowned the NYX Grand winners, NYX Gold winners, or NYX Silver winners, and receive numerous benefits, for their magnificent achievements.

What’s New in the 2022 NYX Awards?

NYX Awards’ website was revamped, in light of its unification of all the awards under its belt, creating a cohesive, yet dissimilar concept, that brings together, and ultimately recognizes, the projects, talents, and works of professionals at the forefront of the industry, in a variety of specialized fields, ranging from: marketing to communication, print to digital, as well as creative industries.

Apart from the aforementioned aspects that remained the same, there are many new design and marketing categories added under this year’s competition, which include: Achievement, Marketing & Advertising Campaign, Content Marketing Strategic, Virtual Event, YouTube/Vimeo Videos, TikTok Videos, Immersive & Mixed Reality, COVID-19 Related, Video Podcast, and many more.

With these new categories, NYX Awards hopes to honor and celebrate creativity in marketing, communication, and digital video design projects, ultimately recognizing individuals, agencies, marketers, and creative professionals in the industry, from this year forth.

For more information regarding the categories, do visit the NYX Awards Category page at: https://nyxawards.com/category.php

2022 Awards’ Competition Dates

This year’s competition will extend across four entry periods, which encompasses the: Early Bird, Regular, Final, and Final Extension periods. NYX Awards will be accepting entries, starting from November 2, 2021 till March 23, 2022, with results to be announced on May 11, 2022. The breakdown of the competition dates, include:

- Early Bird: November 2, 2021 – December 15, 2021

- Regular: December 16, 2021 – January 19, 2022

- Final: January 20, 2022 – February 16, 2022

- Final Extension: February 17, 2022 – March 23, 2022

- Results Announcement: May 11, 2022

“With the arrival of the new year, we’re redirecting our focus, as an award, to provide entrants with a better awards experience throughout,” Kenjo remarked. “Thus, we hope that the community is able to put forth their best creative productions and achieve everlasting brilliance, via NYX Awards, in 2022.”

For competition rules and entry forms, do visit the NYX Awards website at: https://nyxawards.com/

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, Vega Student Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Talent Awards, iLuxury Awards, NY Product Awards, New York Photography Awards and MUSE Hotel Awards. Our mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled NYX Awards to recognizes, celebrates, honors creative excellence in marketing, communication, and digital video design across all facets of industries and mediums, to advocate valuable and significant projects.

