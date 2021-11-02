NYX Awards Proudly Announces the Distinguished Winners of the 2021 Division

NYX Marcom Awards Winners Announced NYX Video Awards Winners Announced NYX Awards Call For Entries

IAA announced the winners of the 2021 NYX Awards, honoring and celebrating creative excellence in marketing, communication, and digital video designs.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Awards Associate (IAA) has announced the winners of the 2021 NYX Awards, to the public, honoring, recognizing, and celebrating creative excellence in marketing, communication, and digital video designs, that went above and beyond, raising the bar, for higher than ever distinctions.

In light of that, more than 1,000 marketing, design, print, video, and digital production entries were submitted, from over 50 countries worldwide, including: United States, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Australia, Belgium, Switzerland, Spain, Canada, Ireland to name a few, but only a few emerged victorious, throughout the year.

“We are truly inspired by all of the astounding entries this year, as they exceeded our expectations,” Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA, said. “With the various categories that NYX Awards offers, we were able to celebrate the triumph of various entries and bestow upon them merits befitting their projects.”

Grand Jury Panel

With the multitudinous entries, NYX Awards has ranked them, via blind judging, in accordance to the industry’s best standards, based on the creative proficiency and messages behind each concept. Winners will then be selected based on their ability to meet competition criteria. On that account, the esteemed judges that provided their valuable insights this year, include: Samantha Fay (Guinness World Records), Birger Linke (MindChamps), Shangning Wang (United Nations Children's Fund), Pancho González (Inbrax), Jurij Plavnik (F4F Creative Factory), Markus Pargfrieder (Responsive Spaces), Ronn Lee (Beamy), Masanori Eto (ADBRAIN Inc), and many more.

2021 NYX Awards Top Agencies of the Year

Along with the conclusion of the 2021 awards, NYX Awards has selected amazing agencies who participated and won the most categories in the awards, based on criteria set by the International Awards Associate (IAA). These agencies epitomize expertise, innovation, and ingenuity, where their unique understanding in brand insights allow them to think outside the box and into the realm of near perfection.

With that, the 2021 Top Agencies of the Year, selected from NYX Marcom Awards categories, include: Family AG, Groove Jones, Ceros, Directive Consulting, Team5pm - The YouTube Agency, Parnaso Comunicación, The MRN Agency, ContempCo, CRX Design, and veJov Design, LLC; whilst the 2021 Top Agencies of the Year, selected from NYX Video Awards categories, include: PUREBLINK, Stereoscreen GmbH, Team5pm – The YouTube Agency, Media One Creative Inc., BEAMY, Omnicom Media Group, Platform Creators, Yamamoto Agency, Multipleoutlet Productions, and APV.

Aside from these winners, whom were submitted directly by the companies themselves, there were others that were submitted by entrants, who produced creations for them, which include: Porsche AG, CJ ENM, Prudential, AT&T, Goodyear, Embraer, Biofreeze, and Price Toyota, to name a few.

For the complete list of Award Winners, do visit NYX Awards’ official website at https://nyxawards.com

“Moving forward, we’re continuing our conduct of providing a platform for creative professionals to exhibit their potentials to audiences worldwide,” Kenjo remarked. “With our new year, we redefined our threshold for our entrants, in hopes that they will put their best foot forward and achieve eminence.”

The 2022 NYX Awards is currently calling for Early Bird entries, with a small fee required for administration purposes. Your chance to be internationally recognized is here!

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, Vega Student Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Talent Awards, iLuxury Awards, NY Product Awards, New York Photography Awards and MUSE Hotel Awards. Our mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled NYX Awards to recognizes, celebrates, honors creative excellence in marketing, communication, and digital video design across all facets of industries and mediums, to advocate valuable and significant projects.

