New Public Hunting Area in Dade County Opens November 1

The Charles B. Henson Voluntary Public Access (VPA) area is a 786-acre piece of property located near Trenton, Ga that will open to hunters beginning November 1, 2021, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

Charles B. Henson VPA consists primarily of mature mixed hardwood pine forest. The area will be open to hunting on the following 2021-2022 season schedule:

• Deer (Either Sex) and Bear Archery: Nov. 1-30, 2021 • Deer (Either Sex) and Bear Firearms (Quota Hunt): Dec. 3-5, 2021 • Turkey (Quota Hunt) – April 2-10, 2022; April 16-24, 2022

To apply for a quota hunt on the property, hunters will need to sign into their account at www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com and apply. When visiting the property to deer, bear or turkey hunt, hunters will need to sign-in on the free Outdoors Georgia app, online at https://license.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com/Event/WMASignIn.aspx , or locate the information kiosk as indicated on the property map and sign-in on the clipboard. This VPA is a partnership between Southeastern Cave Conservancy International (SCCi) and Georgia WRD. The property was originally purchased by SCCi for the protection of the many caves found on the property. This successful partnership provides both an opportunity for hunting and further protection to manage the habitat and wildlife.

This new area is one of several in Georgia in which landowners have worked with WRD in utilizing the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service-funded Voluntary Public Access (VPA) Program to provide short-term leases of their properties. The lands are then included in the WRD Wildlife Management Area system for the purpose of allowing public hunting access.

WRD is interested in leasing private land for public hunting and outdoor recreation opportunities. Private landowners that enroll in the program are eligible for a negotiable lease rate, and are provided with a legal agreement giving maximum liability protection. More information at www.georgiawildlife.com/VPA-HIP.

For more information on the Charles B. Henson VPA, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/charles-b-henson-vpa or call 706-295-6041.

