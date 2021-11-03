Inspiralia's AI-based Investment Division, Greca, Announces a Strategic Collaboration with Great Product Inc. USA
Inspiralia and Great Product team to support European companies commercialize in the US.
This alliance will add exponential value to our purpose of boosting SME M&A transactions and supporting innovative companies”CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRECA Financial Services (part of Inspiralia Group) the first intelligent platform to boost low-to-mid market M&A transactions, and Great Product (GP), a venture development firm that stages European Companies for successful funding and commercialization in the United States, announced a strategic collaboration to scale up in the U.S. and open new, high potential opportunities to American Investors. This alliance allows GRECA to reinforce its position as a reference point for investment matchmaking at an international level, and GP to access GRECA’s network of high potential companies to build successful ventures in the US.
— Andreas Reinthaler, CEO, Greca
Great Product is one of the most innovative venture development firms in the U.S. and Europe. GP has a unique business model to build, fund and grow European companies in North America. Great Product’s founder has worked with innovative startups in Europe for the past fifteen years and the firm is born out of an appreciation for European innovation and the need to couple that innovation with capital and vast commercial markets. Through its numerous affiliations and associations, Great Product gives companies immediate access to a large network of qualified investors, venture capital firms and Fortune 1000 companies. GP’s team is made up of large-scale successful entrepreneurs and experts in the critical areas of intellectual property, finance, US government regulations, business development, sales and marketing.
GRECA Financial Services is part of Inspiralia Group, a leading European firm helping companies with their global product launch, offering a complete 360-degree service, from concept generation and innovation strategy to product development and market launch. GRECA stands for Growth, Equity and Commercial Alliances. Using a unique AI algorithm to match investors with companies, GRECA supports entrepreneurs in finding the perfect match for their needs, and investors in finding great opportunities. Unlike other investment matchmaking platforms, only well-selected and thoroughly evaluated companies are introduced to the more than 1,400 investors on GRECA. Due to the rigorous selection process, most companies that gain access to GRECA find a suitable investor.
“GRECA is excited to partner with Great Product and the team that Jonathan Ramaci has assembled” said Andreas Reinthaler. Mr. Reinthaler added, “this alliance will add exponential value to our purpose of boosting SME M&A transactions and supporting innovative companies.”
Jonathan Ramaci, Founder & CEO of Great Product, adds, “GRECA has done an outstanding job in building an efficient model to assess companies and match them with investors. Working closely with GRECA’s team is a true honor. The work GRECA is doing to build a vast marketplace of international and professionally assessed projects opens up a range of new, qualified opportunities for Great Product’s network. This is a relationship which will create geometric value and is destined to succeed”.
There has never been a better time for innovative European companies to embrace the Great Product model as the U.S. health, renewable energy and technology markets are experiencing exponential growth. The combined venture of GRECA and Great Product will catalyze transformative change and great synergy between the European and North American innovation ecosystems.
About GRECA
GRECA is an AI-based investment platform and corporate marketplace that joins advisors, sellers and buyers. The platform details qualified rating assessments and company valuations proprietary via an Al driven match-making algorithm that significantly reduces corporate transaction processing time while granting access to a vast marketplace of international projects.
Learn more at https://www.greca.eu/
About Great Product, Inc.
Great Product (GP) is a venture development firm whose mission is to identify the best European companies to successfully nurture, fund and commercialize in North America. GP’s partners are experts in their respective fields from finance, pharma, government, energy, healthcare, intellectual property, sales, marketing and entrepreneurial ventures. Great Product’s Partners have started and scaled multiple businesses. The collective expertise of Great Product is brought to every partner company. GP’s has offices in Cambridge, MA, Miami, FL, Rome, Italy and Milan, Italy.
Learn more at www.greatproduct.com
Jane Cavalier
Brightmark Consulting
+1 203-858-3801
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn