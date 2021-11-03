Natasya Fila Rais Single Debut, "Underneath My Thoughts Unconsciously"

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natasya Fila Rais, a singer, rapper and songwriter from Jakarta, has just released her first single titled "Underneath My Thoughts Unconsciously". The song, which was released on August 20, 2021, is in the Electronic Dance Music (EDM) genre with a touch of pop music. Natasya was also inspired by hits from 2016 to 2017, where the songs in that year were of the EDM genre with a cheerful pop touch, and had a pattern consisting of a beat drop in the middle, such as the electronic music subgenre, trap.

This song is trying to treat the nostalgia for these songs, which at this time have started to appear on social media posts depicting longing for the mid-2010s, such as on Tiktok and Twitter. This nostalgia was expressed by young adults who grew up during this period, most of whom went through their teenage years in mid-2010.

"Underneath My Thoughts Unconsciously" created in 2017, depicts a situation where a romantic relationship ends, told in the singer's first point of view, where she is constantly visited by her former partner in her dreams. So, in the song a conversation is formed to ask her ex not to come back in her dreams. The storyline conveyed in this song also seems simple, but not a few can feel connected to this event. "Underneath My Thoughts Unconsciously" has an upbeat and upbeat atmosphere in contrast to the story it tells.

Natasya Fila Rais is actually not really new to the Indonesian entertainment industry. She has been a child artist since the age of 5 years and has been involved in nearly 40 soap opera titles, such as They Are Where Where, Sinema Hidayah and many more. Natasya also had time to star in the advertisement for St. The Indonesian version of Dupont and the video clip of DJ Stroo's single titled People Power. Natasya also collaborated with DJ Stroo for the song This Feeling, where she sings, raps and writes the lyrics for the English version of the song and the rap part. Natasya has also released several novels, including Ephemerae and Acapella, as well as a poetry anthology entitled 7 Lives Ago. Her love for the world of writing led her writing to be published on the UN Women website and reported in an article in The New York Times. Natasya is also active in calling for gender equality through her writings. Now, Natasya also regularly uploads covers of the songs she sings on her YouTube channel.

