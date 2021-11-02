Shoes That Fit Partners with LA Family Housing and YouTuber Jacques Slade to Provide New Shoes to Children in LA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shoes That Fit is happy to announce that YouTuber, Jacques Slade, has partnered with LA Family Housing to build awareness for both of these wonderful organizations. He has released a vlog-style video with community members to illustrate the success of the programs and drive fundraising opportunities with his platform of 1.3 million subscribers.
LA Family Housing has aided in helping individuals and families transition out of homelessness and poverty by both creating and building permanent homes and providing needed supportive services. LAFH is one of the largest affordable housing developers, owning and operating more than 27 interim, affordable, and supportive housing properties. LAFH helps more than 12,000 people each year with street outreach, housing navigation and placement, and post move-in stabilization and support.
Shoes That Fit is a nonprofit organization that aims to alleviate the struggles of homelessness through providing a durable pair of shoes to children in those communities. Since 1992, Shoes That Fit has donated over 2,000,000 pairs of brand-new shoes to children across the United States.
The YouTube video has Jacques Slade introducing the LAFH program along with community members to provide testimonials and later sponsor Shoes That Fit to donate new pairs of shoes to the homeless community. The video highlights the benefits of joining LA Family Housing’s mission and urges his followers to help contribute.
Jacques Slade’s platform consists of over 1.3 million subscribers with more than 162.8 million views and growing. He has a diverse audience that complements his blend of content ranging from live event coverage, interviews with professional athletes and musicians, to sneaker releases. “As a kid that came from a very similar background, I remember the time when people outside of my community took the effort to help out and bring good energy. Now that I am in a position to give back, I want to as a way to honor those that helped me and to hopefully inspire one of them to look beyond their own limitations and reach for the sky.”
"One in five children in the United States live in poverty, and shoes are one of the most expensive items for low-income families to provide. When families have to choose between putting food on the table or buying new shoes for school, you can imagine that food wins every time. The simple gift of a pair of shoes can increase a child's confidence, attendance and performance at school, and we are so thankful that Jacques and LA Family Housing are taking the time to make such a positive impact on these kids." AMY FASS – Executive Director & CEO, Shoes That Fit
Visit https://lafh.org/ and https://www.shoesthatfit.org/ to view the institutions involved and more information.
Lisa Kaufman
