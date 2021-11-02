YogiBalls: All Natural Spheres of Savory Yogurt Now Available at Retail & Online
Creamy & Spreadable Yogurt Snack Available at Retail Throughout New England & Online
YogiBalls offer the healthy benefits of yogurt - rich in protein and full of probiotics - but with a deliciously savory taste in a unique creamy, spreadable sphere shape.”DORCHESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YogiBalls - small orbs of organic whole milk yogurt immersed in a mix of organic extra virgin olive oil, organic sunflower oil, rosemary, and spices - are meeting the demand for healthy and delicious savory snacks. Resembling tiny mozzarella balls, YogiBalls are already available for sale in 8-ounce jars at more than fifty retail outlets throughout New England, including Whole Foods Market, as well as online through New England Country Mart’s e-commerce shop.
— Manjarrie Saha, founder of YogiBalls
Similar to labneh, a popular Mediterranean yogurt spread that is often topped with olive oil, YogiBalls are crafted by straining organic whole cow’s milk yogurt before being hand-rolled into opalescent balls. Once formed, the tiny spheres are immersed in the heart-healthy oils with herbs and spices where they absorb the mélange of flavors in the jar.
There are many ways to enjoy this creamy, spreadable yogurt snack: served on toast or crackers, as a salad garnish, or simply as an everyday, healthy snack. Similar to cheese, you can serve YogiBalls as part of a grazing board or as an elegant hors d’oeuvre sprinkled with some roasted red pepper flakes.
“As consumers are increasingly concerned about what they put in their bodies, we are delighted to offer a product that not only tastes good, but does not compromise on its ingredients,” begins Manjarrie Saha, founder of YogiBalls. “Using only authentic, all natural ingredients, including organic whole milk yogurt and organic extra virgin olive oil, YogiBalls offer the healthy benefits of yogurt - rich in protein and full of probiotics to help maintain a healthy digestive system - but in different form and with a savory taste.”
About YogiBalls:
Founded in 2019 in Dorchester, MA by Manjarrie Saha, YogiBalls are small spheres of organic cow’s milk yogurt immersed in a mix of organic extra virgin olive oil, organic sunflower oil, rosemary, and spices. Absorbing the mélange of flavors in the glass jar, YogiBalls are creamy and spreadable, while offering a deliciously healthy addition to any cheese board, salad, or snack. To learn more about YogiBalls, visit https://www.theyogiballs.com.
