Irth Solutions and Quantitative Business Analytics (QBA) Announce Partnership to Expand Competency and Capabilities
This partnership allows Irth Solutions to move into new areas while strengthening the core capabilities of its SaaS platform UtiliSphere.
“QBA brings the industry expertise with systems integration, particularly in the utility industries, that can help our customers.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irth Solutions, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions that improve the resiliency of critical network infrastructure, including its flagship 811 ticket management system, and Quantitative Business Analytics (QBA), which specializes in systems integration, announced a unique partnership today that reinforces Irth Solutions’ commitment to providing its customers innovative products and services now and for the future. The partnership expands the reach and capabilities of UtiliSphere, Irth Solutions’ Software as a Service, so customers can efficiently pursue more business functions through the platform.
— Brad Gammons, CEO, Irth Solutions
QBA has worked within the utility and energy industries in North America since forming in 2013. They help utility and energy companies deploy transformational solutions, such as smart meters and complex data integration. “We provide pinpoint, industry-specific solutions that dovetail with Irth Solutions’ platform. The team really has a vision for where to take the platform and how it needs to evolve and be shaped,” said Gerry Metzler, president and founder, QBA. “We’re excited to provide this support.”
In addition to risk assessment and asset protection, Irth Solutions has plans to broaden its reach into new areas. The partnership provides additional resources and delivers a responsive solution to accelerate the customer experience for UtiliSphere users as they work to increase safety, efficiency and effectiveness with damage prevention, risk management and asset protection activities.
“QBA brings the industry expertise with systems integration, particularly in the utility industries, that can help our customers. They’ll help us further leverage the UtiliSphere platform to reach other activities in the field that use digitalization and automation, but they will really become a core partner as we move into new areas, where they can provide additional resources and insight to discover and implement business processes,” said Brad Gammons, CEO, Irth Solutions.
The partnership will help energy, electric and gas utility, telecommunications and media companies organize and automate workflows for increased efficiency, accuracy and safety. While Irth Solutions establishes customers on UtiliSphere, QBA can assist with formalizing requirements and incorporating process design changes.
