Patrick Ward Elected Treasurer of Oregon Association of Collaborative Professionals
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mediator and Attorney Patrick Ward has been selected to be the new Treasurer of the Oregon Association of Collaborative Professionals. He will serve as treasurer of the organization through 2023.
The OACP is a group of Oregon family law professionals committed to resolving disputes respectfully using Collaborative Practice. OACP promotes public awareness of Collaborative Practice and supports collaborative professionals at all levels statewide.
Since 2002, Ward has been involved in hundreds of hearings concerning parental custodial rights. Ward is keenly aware of the trauma children and parents have due to the legal system. This experience in the legal system led him to open Clarity Law LLC., a law office in Portland, Oregon that focuses on family disputes, such as divorce, separation, parenting time, and custody matters, towards peaceful resolutions, such as mediation and Collaborative Divorce. The models can help resolve family disputes effectively and efficiently out-of-court. Mr. Ward has practiced law for 18 years and knows how to guide people through the rigors and struggles that they face during stressful family disputes. With this knowledge and background, Ward’s presence on the board is beneficial.
“I am honored to have been elected to serve as the treasurer of OACP," said Ward. “Collaborative Divorce is an important part of my practice and I am excited to be a part of the leadership team.”
When you need legal help with major, life-impacting decisions, you need an attorney who will listen, thoroughly examine the facts, and provide the best possible solution for you and your family. We provide all family law services and are practicing in Portland and Northwest Oregon. For more information and how to contact Clarity Law LLC., please visit https://www.claritylawllc.com/.
Patrick Ward
