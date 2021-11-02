CyberRisk Alliance Acquires After Nines Inc.
ChannelE2E & MSSP Alert, Influential Content Platforms for MSPs and MSSPs, Join Growing Portfolio of Cybersecurity BrandsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA), a business intelligence company serving the cybersecurity and information risk management marketplace, has acquired After Nines Inc, producers of digital information brands ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert, serving valued technology audiences including managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security services providers (MSSPs). Transaction terms were not disclosed.
The addition of After Nines continues CRA’s aggressive expansion of best-in-class services that inform, connect, and facilitate collaboration in the fast-growing cybersecurity industry. The transaction represents the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions for CyberRisk Alliance since its founding in late 2018, joining earlier acquisitions of SC Media, Security Weekly, Infosec World Conference and Expo, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forums, Cybersecurity Collaborative and the company’s organic launch of the CRA Business Intelligence Unit.
The After Nines Inc. brands attract highly coveted MSP, MSSP and investor audiences -- delivering high quality digital news, analysis, research reports, podcasts, and events.
• ChannelE2E, launched in 2015, is the leading digital brand for MSPs, IT service providers, channel partners and strategic investors seeking to maximize their business valuations, mitigate business risk and maximize security -- from Entrepreneur to Exit.
• MSSP Alert, launched in 2017, is the leading online destination for managed security services providers, MDR (managed detection & response) and security driven MSPs worldwide.
Amid the IT skills shortage, businesses of all sizes increasingly outsource their cybersecurity and IT services to MSPs and MSSPs. According to an IT Trends Report from Syntax, 83 percent of IT leaders with in-house security teams are now considering outsourcing their security efforts to an MSP1.
After Nines Inc. co-founders Amy Katz and Joe Panettieri will join CRA, continuing in their roles leading ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert, and integrating them with CRA’s breadth of brands and resources.
CyberRisk Alliance CEO and founder, Doug Manoni said, “The After Nines brands are the authoritative channels for key segments of the IT services and cybersecurity community serving small and medium businesses. Amy and Joe have built impressive platforms valued by their audiences and marketing partners. We recognize an opportunity to enrich their content, expand portfolio capabilities and drive substantial growth. We’re excited to partner with the After Nines team, and we welcome them into our growing family of companies.”
Commenting on today’s announcement, Katz added, “We thank our readers, sponsors, and contributors for supporting After Nines’ growth every year since inception. Joining CRA represents a natural next step to ensure the continued growth and expansion of ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert -- and the MSP/MSSP communities we so proudly serve.”
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, our research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, and now, ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert. More information is available at http://cyberriskalliance.com/.
About After Nines
After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E (www.ChannelE2E.com) and MSSP Alert (www.MSSPAlert.com). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).
