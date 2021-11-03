Submit Release
News Search

There were 632 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,352 in the last 365 days.

Xvoucher Rebrands as a Financial Management Platform for the Learning Industry

Xvouche Logo | The Currency of Learning

Xvoucher | The Currency of Learning

Xvoucher, a fintech company, announces the launch of their new website, with a focus on enhanced capabilities for tax compliance and smart-voucher management.

HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xvoucher’s continued focus on the learning industry ensures current and future Clients are tax compliant with products and services sold via the Xvoucher platform. Integrating its Global Tax Service and payment gateway solution, Xvoucher Pay™, Xvoucher provides a secure platform to buy and sell learning products and services globally with complete tax compliance. Xvoucher's robust set of services makes it easier for organizations to focus on what they do best- scaling their training and credentialing programs.

“Relying on a tax calculation software where the client must review, monitor, and approve their tax compliance reporting is not easy and does not accommodate the ever-changing regulations. Xvoucher monitors and complies with VAT/GST/sales tax, consumption tax, as well as other governmental regulations, taking this burden from our Clients, including reporting and remittance to those tax jurisdictions” Debra Thompson, Xvoucher CFO.

Xvoucher works with accounting firms in over 30 countries, some of which represent multiple countries, such as the EU or Central America. The result is providing much-needed confidence that commerce and taxes are being handled the right way.

“Xvoucher has always been in the business of solving problems. We invest significant resources to become the global leader for tax compliance and voucher management in the learning industry to remove growth constraints for our Clients.” Kevin Brice, Xvoucher CEO

Visit Xvoucher’s new, enhanced website highlighting their expanded services portfolio. The new website design makes it easy for organizations to find the solution set that best fits their needs.

About Xvoucher
Xvoucher's end-to-end platform enables global sales, distribution, visibility, and tax compliance for the learning industry. With the ability to track the financial flow of exams and training materials from the originating source down to the end-user, Xvoucher has a comprehensive solution for numerous customer segments. Xvoucher and its parent company, Genuine Genius Technologies, have been serving clients since 2003.

Christine Avery
Xvoucher
cavery@xvoucher.com

You just read:

Xvoucher Rebrands as a Financial Management Platform for the Learning Industry

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.