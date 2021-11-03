Xvoucher Rebrands as a Financial Management Platform for the Learning Industry
Xvoucher, a fintech company, announces the launch of their new website, with a focus on enhanced capabilities for tax compliance and smart-voucher management.HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xvoucher’s continued focus on the learning industry ensures current and future Clients are tax compliant with products and services sold via the Xvoucher platform. Integrating its Global Tax Service and payment gateway solution, Xvoucher Pay™, Xvoucher provides a secure platform to buy and sell learning products and services globally with complete tax compliance. Xvoucher's robust set of services makes it easier for organizations to focus on what they do best- scaling their training and credentialing programs.
“Relying on a tax calculation software where the client must review, monitor, and approve their tax compliance reporting is not easy and does not accommodate the ever-changing regulations. Xvoucher monitors and complies with VAT/GST/sales tax, consumption tax, as well as other governmental regulations, taking this burden from our Clients, including reporting and remittance to those tax jurisdictions” Debra Thompson, Xvoucher CFO.
Xvoucher works with accounting firms in over 30 countries, some of which represent multiple countries, such as the EU or Central America. The result is providing much-needed confidence that commerce and taxes are being handled the right way.
“Xvoucher has always been in the business of solving problems. We invest significant resources to become the global leader for tax compliance and voucher management in the learning industry to remove growth constraints for our Clients.” Kevin Brice, Xvoucher CEO
Visit Xvoucher’s new, enhanced website highlighting their expanded services portfolio. The new website design makes it easy for organizations to find the solution set that best fits their needs.
About Xvoucher
Xvoucher's end-to-end platform enables global sales, distribution, visibility, and tax compliance for the learning industry. With the ability to track the financial flow of exams and training materials from the originating source down to the end-user, Xvoucher has a comprehensive solution for numerous customer segments. Xvoucher and its parent company, Genuine Genius Technologies, have been serving clients since 2003.
Christine Avery
Xvoucher
cavery@xvoucher.com