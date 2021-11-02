Innovator Revolutionizing In-Home Learning Announces Crowdfunding Campaign
It Is The Worst Of Times, It Is The Best Of Times For K-12 Education. Remote Technology Has Empowered Parents Like Never Before To Take Back Control Of Their Children's Education.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Let’s Just Talk Radio" Host Kathryn Raaker
— Singapore Academy USA℠ Founder, Lawrence Allen
“American families have had enough. It’s time for parents to take back control and restore excellence to American education. Every American student deserves the very best education that the world has to offer.”—Singapore Academy USA℠ founder Lawrence Allen.
And that is exactly what Singapore Academy USA℠ is doing. While living in Singapore Kathryn Raaker learned they produce the world's best performing students in Math, Science and Reading. Kathryn was a school teacher at one time too.
For the past year Allen has been on a mission to empower American parents to take control over their children's education. Distance learning has been a feature of university education for well over a decade and we saw public school scramble to catch up during the pandemic.
“It is the worst of times, it is the best of times for American K-12 education,” says Allen. “Remote learning technology enabled parents to look into the classroom over the past year and a half, and they didn’t like what they saw. But that very same remote learning technology can also liberate them from being prisoners of their zip code. Parents can now shop the world for the very best education for their children.”
Remote learning means no barriers. It creates a bridge to people of all socioeconomic demographics: from the highest income neighborhoods to the most underserved ones. It is an equalizer. And, remote means no borders either. Every American student can now have equal access to the best education available anywhere in the world. Kathryn also lived in the UK for over half a decade and asked Allen about the possibility of bringing UK English classes to American students. “Anything is now possible. Math and science classes from Singapore. And yes, English classes from the UK too. Japanese language classes live, directly from a teacher in Japan. Or how about a marine biology science class given by scientist live in real time while diving on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia? There is absolutely no limit to the potential.”
Singapore Academy USA℠ systems and processes were successfully market tested through a proof-of-concept pilot program Allen conducted in 2021. They held live-from-Singapore instruction classes in Math and Science, spoke with hundreds of families at education conventions, launched a website and more.
"We're ready to scale now. We've just launched a crowdfunding campaign with indiegogo.com where people can join our effort to participate in an exciting and innovative start-up, but more importantly, help solve one of America's biggest challenges: fixing our outdated and dysfunctional K-12 education system that is hurting our nation's global competitiveness," Allen explained.
"Let’s Just Talk Radio" is among the concerned citizenry who support this initiative. If you want to be part of the solution, you can find a link to indiegogo.com’s crowd funding site at the Singapore Academy USA℠ website: www.singaporeacademyUSA.com
