Competition Will Fix K-12 Education

When American students can receive the world’s best STEM curriculum and live instruction in the comfort and safety of their own homes, all schools must do better for our students”CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past year, American families have learned that they are no longer prisoners of their zip codes when it comes to choosing K-12 education for their children. Trustworthy remote technologies have changed the landscape by removing geographic barriers and people are voting with their feet. Whereas ninety percent of American K-12 students once attended public schools, now only 76% do. And home schooling has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the public-school exodus. According to the US Census Bureau, the year of COVID has only accelerated the process: 2020 began with 3.3% of the students being home schooled, but a whopping 11.1% were home schooled at the beginning of 2021. And this trend shows no signs of slowing down.
To meet this demand, American entrepreneurs like Lawrence Allen — founder of Singapore Academy USA℠ — are bringing much-needed competition to K-12 education. They’re beating a path to the doors of American homes with new and innovative solutions suited to the preferences and changing lifestyles of the American family. Allen puts it this way: “We’re taking a market approach to providing education and that begins with listening to the consumer — American families — understanding what they want and providing it to them in a cost-effective way.”
For the past year, Allen has been on the front line of reinventing the way K-12 education is delivered. Allen: “What we hear parents want is thorough, quality education in the historic fundamentals, taught by dedicated and talented teachers, and delivered in a way that fits their lifestyles.” If Allen sounds like someone selling high-end services, it’s because he is; for 20 years, he was an executive with global companies marketing consumer products and professional services around the world. “Parents can now shop the entire country and even the world for the best methodologies, innovations, and highest performance curricula — even the best teachers.”
Until now, American families had limited choices: public school, home school, and — if you could afford it — private school. “It’s time to bring K-12 into the 21st century,” says Allen. “The technology has been around for years, but it took something like COVID to really shake the foundations of the public-school fortress and open up a world of new possibilities.”
No one organization can be everything to everyone and Allen’s Singapore Academy USA℠ is filling a very important and growing special need in the home-schooling community. “With so many new-to-home-schooling parents trying their hand at education, they are experiencing the joy of teaching their younger students phonics, cursive, and reading,” he explained. “But are they so delighted to relearn algebra, chemistry, and the periodic table well enough to teach it at high school level?” He’s right. Everyone’s situation is different. And while some parents have the time and backgrounds to teach students right through high school graduation, others find it daunting to personally deliver quality in-home STEM education.
I asked Lawrence how Singapore Academy USA℠ can be of help. “Our service becomes a part of parents’ home-school plans. We’re providing a “private school-home hybrid” experience, delivered in their home at a fraction of the cost of private school. That means, “We teach STEM classes at private-school-quality level to students in the morning, who then spend the rest of their school day in the more traditional home-schooling mode.”
Singapore Academy USA℠ students attend Math class from 8-9 AM, Science from 9-10 AM, and General STEM from 10-11 AM. By 11 AM CDT, all STEM courses have been taught and parents are free to teach the kinds of classes they enjoy more like the humanities. Best of all, families can continue to home school through the end of High School and parents maintain their sanity. With this kind of interactive remote learning (in small class sizes), students even experience classroom interpersonal interaction during part of their school day.
I lived and worked in Singapore (an English-speaking country) and know that the Singapore school system delivers #1 student scores across the board in standardized global tests. So I understand why Allen chose Singapore as his source of curriculum and live instruction. It’s a smart choice. Allen: “Singapore Academy USA℠ is making live daily instruction from top Singapore teachers and curriculum available to American home-schooling families. We provide the entire school year’s curriculum plan and live instruction for a complete range of STEM subjects. We also provide weekend and after-school supplemental enrichment classes to help all students, whether they are home schooled or not. And we’re offering really exciting summer camps to help families try us out before the start of the school year.”
I’ve had the chance to see some of these summer STEM camps and they are something special. Their “Crime Scene Singapore” camp, for example, spends a week teaching students three sciences while solving a crime: biology, chemistry, and heredity. In their “F1 Singapore” camp, students build a Formula One car while learning engineering, physics, and materials science. Singapore’s methodology is centered on learning by problem solving, developing students’ capabilities in AQ, or “Applicability Quotient”, and it’s not just summer camps – AQ is an integral part of all Singapore Academy USA℠ offerings.
Competition is raising the bar for American K-12 education. When American students can receive the world’s best STEM curriculum and live instruction in the comfort and safety of their own homes, all schools must do better for our students.
Contact Lawrence Allen to learn more about how Singapore Academy USA℠ can help your children improve their STEM scores by visiting: https://singaporeacademyusa.com
Kathryn Raaker is the syndicated radio host of Let’s Just Talk, a radio magazine talk show. Kathryn interviews guests on topics ranging from politics to health to family values. Kathryn Raaker’s World TV is available on digital formats: from SimilTV to cable to the internet. Visit Kathryn Raaker’s world at: https://kathrynraakersworld.com and https://letsjusttalkradio.com
Singapore Academy USA℠ is an academically-focused STEM curriculum and live instruction provider for middle school and high school and is headquartered in Plano Texas. https://singaporeacademyusa.com
