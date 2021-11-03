OKW’s New EVOTEC Size 125 Designer Table-Top Enclosures

OKW have now added even more useful sizes to the EVOTEC range

The new EVOTEC 125 models are available in two heights

EVOTEC is also available with a sloping top panel

OKW has added a new 125 size to its elegant EVOTEC range of designer table-top plastic enclosures.

Our designer EVOTEC enclosures are now available in even more optimised sizes”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designers specify tough but soft-contoured EVOTEC for applications including measurement and control, IT, IoT/IIoT, gateways, medical, laboratory and environmental technology.

The new EVOTEC 125 size has a smooth flat top. This two-part enclosure features a robust tongue-and-groove design. It can be specified with IP 65 ingress protection (optional) and is assembled with tamperproof Torx stainless steel screws – a key requirement for medical devices. PCBs can be mounted on screw pillars in the top and base. Rubber feet ensure stable positioning on flat surfaces.

EVOTEC is available in three versions, offering the choice of a sloping top (either with or without a recess) or a smooth flat top. The range now comprises EVOTEC 80, 100, 125, 150, 200 and 250, giving a wide choice of sizes from 3.15” x 1.96” x 0.86” to 9.84” x 6.10” x 2.12”. New EVOTEC 125 is available in one version (smooth flat top) and two heights: 4.92” x 3.07” x 1.18”/1.45”.

All the enclosures are molded from off-white (RAL 9002) UV-stable ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0) as standard. Prices for EVOTEC start at $19.

Accessories include IP 65 seals, a wall suspension element, a mounting bracket for DIN rails (TH35, G32), self-tapping PCB screws (PZ1, Torx T8) and a Torx T8 screwdriver for assembly.

OKW can supply EVOTEC fully customized. Services include CNC machining; lacquering; product labels; RFI/EMI shielding; printing or laser marking of legends and logos; installation and assembly of accessories.

EVOTEC Designer Table-top Enclosures

