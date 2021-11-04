Jessica Reid of The Keto Fit to be Featured on Close Up Radio

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutrition is the greatest form of self-care.

Jessica Reid is a certified life coach, weight loss coach and founder of The Keto Fit, where she helps women lose weight with the Keto diet and a self-care mindset.

Jessica blends the practical with the personal, combining concrete strategies with custom meal plans and mindset coaching to reach your weight loss goals.

“I believe that Keto is a tool that can fit into anyone's life,” says Jessica.

According to Jessica, our body can be in one of two metabolic states: burning sugar and carbohydrates as our primary fuel source; or burning fat for fuel. Ketogenesis or ketosis is a metabolic state. When the body is deprived of sugar or carbohydrates, it switches to its backup fuel source, which is fat. Keto diets restrict carbohydrates so that the body burns fat. Beyond losing weight, the bonus is that when your brain switches fuel sources, you feel completely different.

“Unfortunately, most people have no education about blood sugar,” says Jessica. “Every single food or drink we consume has a chemical and hormonal response to it. Our brain will literally compel us toward certain foods based on the blood sugar rollercoaster we're riding. Food chooses you instead of you choosing food.”

Jessica knows firsthand where her clients are. She once packed on 40 lbs. in the course of a years. She just wanted to lose 10 lbs. as quickly as possible, so she turned to the Atkins Diet, and lost 10 lbs. within two weeks.

What she did not expect was how amazing she felt: she had so much more energy and mental clarity.

“My body is no longer willing to tolerate the kind of treatment that it was experiencing in the past,” says Jessica. “For the first time in my life, I experienced what I would call food freedom: freedom from obsessive food thoughts. I was finally satisfied with the foods that I was eating. It was amazing.”

Convinced, she wanted to share it with others.

“I had struggled with food, weight, and body image my entire life,” says Jessica. “When I found healing, it just kind of clicked for me: wouldn't it be amazing to have a nutritionist and a therapist in one? This is a holistic journey so I needed to create something that would address everything at the same time for people.”

Jessica says she works exclusively with women because women face a unique journey: no matter how successful they are, limiting beliefs around food, weight, and body image can lead them to view themselves as a failure.

“You can’t magically flip the switch that turns your self-loathing to self-love,” says Jessica. “If we don't feel love towards ourselves, we can still treat ourselves with self-love and self-care, and those feelings will follow.”

