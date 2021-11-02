London's premier cleaning company keeps capital Covid-secure with 'all-in-one' service
We started with office and domestic cleaning, then we got commercial and domestic customers asking for all types of services from gutter cleaning to after build cleaning and painting and decorating.”LONDON CITY, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the UK heads into a winter of unknowns with the battle against coronavirus continuing and flu season starting, premier cleaning company, Clean All Crew, is keeping homes and businesses Covid-secure with its unique 'all-in-one' specialist service.
The London firm's highly trained crew have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic to deal with the challenges of the additional cleaning and hygiene needs of homeowners and companies as they look to keep themselves, employees, and customers safe. Their specialist equipment has been specifically chosen to ensure an efficient and effective service, with no nook or cranny left uncleaned, and now they're using their expertise and experience gained over 15 years to offer a complete all-in-one service for every cleaning need.
As well as traditional house and office cleaning, Clean All Crew can now provide a tailored all-in-one service that covers specific needs, including in relation to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As the capital returns to closer to pre-pandemic levels of business and leisure activity, Clean All Crew's experts are able to deal with all manner of requests and requirements, from regular and deep-clean domestic and commercial services to specialist kitchen and carpet cleaning.
Using industry-leading equipment and products that are proven to work against viruses such as coronavirus, Clean All Crew is able to give London's people and businesses the reassurance they need to start socialising at home, welcoming workers back to offices, and serving their customers. A regular and thorough cleaning regime remains one of the most effective ways to guard against Covid-19, so the all-in-one service from the professionals at Clean All Crew aims to provide confidence amid continuing uncertainty, ensuring people across the capital can resume more of their day-to-day activities.
Monika Beutel, Project Manager at Clean All Crew, said: "We started with office and domestic cleaning, then we got commercial and domestic customers asking for all types of services from gutter cleaning to after build cleaning and painting and decorating. So we decided to employ a team of experts for each service. We now offer an all-in-one cleaning service in London and throughout the southeast."
Still working within the Government's Covid-19 guidelines, Clean All Crew offers a reliable service that is tailored to individual needs. With household name clients such as Marriott International, City AM and Captain Morgan, as well as A-list celebrities and VIPs on the books, Clean All Crew is the trusted cleaner for people and businesses across London and the southeast.
