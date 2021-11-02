WENCOR GROUP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ASC INDUSTRIES
Wencor Group (“Wencor”), a leading solutions provider to the aerospace aftermarket, defense and OEM markets, today announced the acquisition of ASC Industries.
We are excited to welcome ASC Industries and its team of talented employees to Wencor. This acquisition is a great fit that continues to enhance our strategy around the defense and OEM markets.”PEACHTREE CITY, GA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Acquisition Strengthens Wencor Defense, OEM and Hardware Offerings
— Shawn Trogdon, CEO, Wencor
“We are excited to welcome ASC Industries and its team of talented employees to Wencor. This acquisition is a great fit that continues to enhance our strategy around the defense and OEM markets. It will also bolster our aftermarket hardware product offerings and allows us to provide our customers with even more comprehensive solutions,” said Wencor Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Trogdon.
“The addition of ASC broadens our capabilities and product offerings, allowing Wencor to deliver differentiated supply chain solutions, value-added inventory services and customized kitting solutions. This acquisition aligns with our market and product expansion strategy into the military and defense marketplace providing access to over 30 premier authorized distribution lines. We look forward to serving many of the world’s leading aerospace and defense original equipment manufacturers, their subcontractors and the warfighter,” said Wencor’s President of Defense, Scott Herndon.
Established in 1951, ASC Industries is currently celebrating its 70th year servicing the aerospace market. ASC has a rich history supporting domestic and international military and commercial customers as a full-line stocking distributor of aerospace fasteners, fittings, and hardware, from its 50,000 square feet facility in Arlington, Texas.
“We are thrilled to be joining the Wencor team, who like us, is dedicated to providing the customer with exceptional customer service at the highest level of quality,” said Ollin Taylor, President and Owner of ASC Industries. “We are excited about the substantial growth Wencor has experienced in the aftermarket over the past number of years and are confident that with this partnership we will see the same kind of growth rates in the defense and OEM markets.
About Wencor
Wencor has been a trusted partner in aerospace and defense for over 60 years, offering CMM and DER repairs, PMA and an extensive network of distribution solutions to help make flights safer and more cost effective. We support most of the commercial airlines, repair stations and OEMs worldwide through our corporate affiliates Soundair Aviation Services, PHS/MWA Aviation Services, Absolute Aviation Services, Aerospace Coatings International, Accessory Technologies Corporation, Fortner Engineering & Manufacturing, Silver Wings Aerospace, and Kitco Defense. Wencor is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia area with additional offices in Utah, Florida, Washington, California, Alabama, New York, Amsterdam, Singapore, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Istanbul. For more information, please visit wencor.com, follow @Wencor_Official on Twitter, and join Wencor on LinkedIn.
About ASC Industries
ASC Industries is a full-line stocking distributor for over 30 of the industry’s top hardware manufacturers focused primarily on aerospace fasteners, fittings, and hardware. Established in 1951, ASC services a diverse and global customer base, including: national, international, commercial and military. Our corporate headquarters and warehouse are located in Arlington, Texas. For more information, please visit https://ascintl.com/
