Kaycha Labs Commences Massachusetts Operations

Cannabis & Hemp Testing

Kaycha Labs, a leader in Cannabis and Hemp testing technologies, received its Commence Operations Notice for the Natick, Massachusetts lab.

Our team is excited to launch operations in Massachusetts...having spent more than three decades residing and raising my family in Massachusetts, I am very proud to launch Kaycha in my home state.” — John Schwartz, Chief Operating Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 29, Kaycha Labs, a leader in cannabis and hemp testing technologies, was granted its last required regulatory approval and will commence operations of cannabis compliant testing in Massachusetts on November 2.

During the regulatory licensing review process, Kaycha’s Natick lab was staffed with a team of skilled analysts, equipped with new state-of-the-art equipment, and ISO accredited. The analysts were trained by veteran Quality Assurance, Compliance and Lab Directors from existing sister laboratories. In addition, the company’s proprietary Laboratory Information Management System (PURElims®) was installed and updated to ensure compliance with all Massachusetts mandated detection limit standards. The lab is now accepting samples from clients to perform the full array of compliant and R&D testing across all matrices.

John Schwartz, Chief Operating Officer, highlighted, “Our entire Natick lab team is excited to launch operations in Massachusetts. In addition to delivering consistent and high-quality testing that clients expect and deserve, our PURElims® technology platform provides clients with point and click access with white labeling capabilities, rich data sets, occurrence reporting, pheno-hunting analytics, and process validation reports – all of which should translate into more informed decision-making for our clients to optimize their product mix, reduce costs, and enhance profitability. And having spent more than three decades residing and raising my family in Massachusetts, I am very proud to launch Kaycha in my home state.”

Chief Executive Officer, James Horvath, also noted, “Massachusetts has always been on the top of our target list. In addition to appreciating the regulator’s intense focus on consumer safety evidenced by having some of the most stringent detection limits of any market, we know that our efficient workflow processes should go a long way in alleviating the turnaround time issues facing many of the state’s cannabis growers and processors. Our experience in building a network of 10 labs in 9 states and having already faced every challenge imaginable, we know we can provide Massachusetts’ clients with a differentiated and more robust suite of testing and data services.”

ABOUT KAYCHA LABS: Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Kaycha Labs has testing labs in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Oregon, and Tennessee. Kaycha’s network of accredited labs is a recognized leader in testing precision and speed, delivering results within 48 hours with sample automation and technology innovation. Kaycha labs implements over 500 procedures and methods to test Cannabis and Hemp products using state-of-the-art equipment. These procedures and methods comply with standards set by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), International Standards Organization (ISO), United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Services, and Association of Analytical Communities (AOAC).

For more information, visit kaychalabs.com and on social media @KaychaLabs

