Monica Gomiz of The Integrated Family to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SPRING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As parents, we truly want our kids to be happy, healthy, successful and confident.

But only when we have developed a healthy relationship with ourselves can we consciously parent our children.

Monica Gomiz is a bilingual life coach for parents and children and the founder of The Integrated Family, where she offers a holistic and conscious approach to help parents transform themselves and connect with their kids.

“I don't know anyone who doesn't want to have a healthy relationship with their child and be the best parent they can be,” says Monica. “So it’s about starting with that connection: helping the child feel seen, validated, understood and accepted just the way they are.”

Children make sense of the world through the lens of their parents, so parents must be aware and conscious of how children interpret their parents’ behavior and the way they interact with them.

“When my daughter was under one and she threw a tantrum, the first thing that would automatically come to my mind without even realizing was wanting to spank her, or screaming and yelling,” recalls Monica. “I remembered how it felt when I was a kid. I felt isolated. I felt unseen and unworthy. I felt like a bad girl. That's the last thing I wanted to do until to my child.

“Every parent’s journey begins in their own childhood,” says Monica. “Parents will use with the same strategies and tools that their parents used with them. To raise whole, happy and confident children, parents must break dysfunctional family patterns and heal from their past.”

“As a Conscious (Parenting) Family coach, my work is about helping families break generational trauma,” says Monica. “Generation after generation, we're passing on our own trauma from our own childhood to our children without even realizing it. My job is to open parents’ eyes and help them see that there are other ways of raising their child.”

