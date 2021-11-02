Thinkproject releases new version of contract management software CEMAR

Deeper insights provide more controllable contract management

MUNICH, GERMANY, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thinkproject, Europe's leading SaaS provider for construction and engineering projects, has released a new version of its successful contract management software, CEMAR. It was developed by industry experts and users to make it easier for contract managers in the AECO industry to manage complex contracts. The latest release scores with even better FIDIC and NEC compliance, mass transactions, integrated PowerBI reports, and a new Contract Dashboard.

Construction contracts are highly complex and must regulate the cooperation between many different project participants. Standards such as FIDIC and NEC have become established to facilitate the drafting of contracts, especially on an international level. However, managing such contracts is difficult, costs a lot of time and involves risks. After all, incorrect reports and inadequate risk management can lead to protracted legal disputes. SaaS-based CEMAR is specifically designed to manage complex contract forms such as FIDIC, NEC3 and NEC4. By basing CEMAR on events rather than documents, and drawing on industry-leading practical knowledge, the software promotes collaboration and minimizes business risks. Project staff are relieved of time-consuming administrative challenges and can focus on their core tasks.

The most important functions and innovations of CEMAR

The CEMAR software requires no installation and can be connected to other software applications. It is hosted in a Tier III data centre in the UK and provides full redundancy and hourly data backups. Two-factor authentication and SSL encryption provide additional security. Key features and innovations include:

• Compliance with contract standards

CEMAR bundles all relevant information on one platform and serves as a single source of truth. This prevents errors and allows processes to be traced in a complete audit trail. Contract standards such as FIDIC and NEC are complied with, as are the highest security standards. The current release now also includes Employer and Contractor claims in FIDIC contracts.

• Administrator Panel

The Administrator Panel also allows mass transactions: Employees no longer have to implement changes individually but can handle them bundled into one action. This saves them time, costs and increases efficiency. With the new adaptive screen, it can now also be managed with a tablet.

• Contract Dashboard

The new Contract Dashboard displays all tasks with their respective deadlines. This facilitates contract compliance in particular and makes project progress transparent. The central overview of very different tasks with different deadlines helps to comply with contracts.

• Analytics with PowerBI

CEMAR generates charts, dashboards and reports in real time. PowerBI reports are integrated in the new version. This gives users a full overview of relevant KPIs and enables them to control project progress even better.

With the new version, data from CEMAR can also be extracted with API services, for example to develop new business models. In conjunction with the Azure Cloud, companies can scale as needed and benefit from sophisticated disaster recovery to improve business continuity.

Hemendra Pal, CTO of Thinkproject, says: "We are continuously developing CEMAR to best support contract managers in their work. In doing so, we make a point of involving experts from the field in order to identify and meet the needs of users. Therefore, with FIDIC Employer Claims support, mass transactions, the new Contract Dashboard and PowerBI reports, digital collaboration and compliance with contract standards will become even easier."

