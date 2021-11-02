SMi Group's 4th Annual Ophthalmic Drugs Conference - Event starts in less than 3 weeks

Ophthalmics Drugs 2021

SMi Group reports: With less than 3 weeks until the 4th Annual Ophthalmic Drugs conference we have updated the brochure - download today

After over a year without a live conference it is now time for those working across ophthalmic drugs to meet and share ideas. It looks set to be the best event ever as everyone is excited to get back” — Richard Jones, Manager of Ophthalmic Drugs 2021

HOLIDAY INN KENSINGTON FORUM, LONDON, UK, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's less than 3 weeks to go before the start of the Ophthalmic Drugs Conference taking place between 22-23 November 2021 In London.

As Europe’s leading Ophthalmic Drugs conference, SMI Group will explore new discoveries in the treatment of ocular disease, innovations in combination technologies, and the utterly unique challenges that are faced in the treatment of one of the most complex organs in the body.

This two-day agenda will offer peer-to-peer networking opportunities with leaders in the ophthalmic sphere, from Heads of Drug Development and Senior Directors of Ophthalmology, all the way to academic forerunners in the research into ocular therapy.

Attendees will:

- GAIN insight into the latest treatments for Glaucoma and Dry-Eye Disease from Aerie Pharmaceutica

- EXAMINE the challenges of designing the right drug for topical drug delivery to the retina with OcuTerra Therapeutics

- UNDERSTAND the advancements in treatments for inherited retinal diseases from ProQR Therapeutics

- EXPLORE the design and characteristics of a durable local ocular formulation with ForwardVue Pharma

- DISCUSS patient centricity as a driver for drug delivery innovation in ophthalmology with Roche

- DISCOVER a novel target for Geographic Atrophy and Diabetic Retinopathy with InflammX Therapeutics

- REVIEW the hidden and unmet clinical need of Diabetic Macular Ischemia with Boehringer Ingelheim

- RECEIVE key updates on ocular gene therapy from SparingVision

- UNCOVER the clinical development and regulatory landscape for ophthalmic products in the UK and Europe from Bayer

Ophthalmic Drugs

22nd – 23rd November 2021

London, UK

About SMi Group:

