Global Religious Organizations Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Religious Organizations Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the religious organizations market size is expected to grow from $317.02 billion in 2020 to $333.52 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $409.63 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.3%. The growth in disposable income contributes to the religious organizations market.

The religious organizations market consists of sales of religious services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that operate religious establishments such as churches, temples, monasteries, and similar places of worship, and/or administer an organized religion or promote religious activities. This market includes donations received by religious organizations. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The use of technology is increasingly being used by religious organizations to leverage the religious organization assets for social impact. For instance, Goodlands is a start-up that is using geo-data to map the lands of the catholic church globally. It uses the geographic information system (GIS) software to make a map of the roman catholic church across the world with boundaries and layer on layer of data about the church and environmental contexts, then uses the land assets for creating new ways to channel them for social good.

The global religious organization market is further segmented:

By Type: Public Organization, Private Organization, Individuals

By Religious Groups: Christians, Muslims, Hindus, Others

By Geography: The global religious organizations market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

