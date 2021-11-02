The Blockchain Services Market Grows At Gigantic Rate Of 59% With Increased Investments

Blockchain Services Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change Blockchain Services Global Market Report 2021

The Business Research Company’s Blockchain Services Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a growing significance of blockchain services with increased investments in blockchain technology from both government and private entities like banks and financial institutions. The blockchain technology gives rise to new business models in various areas such as cross-border payments, remittance, exchanges, internet banking, trade finance, Know Your Customers (KYC), and risk and compliance with decentralized applications of this technology. In 2019, the South Korean government allotted a budget of KRW 1 trillion for blockchain development among the KRW 5 trillion budget for economic development through innovation. Among the total cryptocurrency trading worldwide, 30% was from South Korea. The increased use of blockchain technology in organizations will require services to manage the networks and infrastructure, which will increase the demand for blockchain services and boost market growth.

The global blockchain services market size is expected grow from $1.06 billion in 2020 to $1.62 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 52.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $10.45 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 59%.

Read More On The Global Blockchain Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-services-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Major players covered in the global blockchain services industry are IBM Corporation, Amazon.com, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP, Stratis, Baidu, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Accenture, Deloitte, Infosys, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Waves Platform, HPE, AWS, KPMG, ConsenSys, Cognizant, NTT Data, Capgemini, Wipro, Mphasis, PwC, TCS, TO THE NEW, EY, L&T Infotech, Alibaba, OpenXcell, lntinfotech, Ardor Nxt Group.

TBRC’s global blockchain services market report is segmented by component into tools, services, by end-use into BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, logistics, government, media & entertainment, energy and utilities, others, by application into payments, smart contracts, supply chain management, governance, risk, and compliance management, identity management, others.

Blockchain Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Component (Tools, Services), By End-Use (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Logistics, Government, Media & Entertainment, Energy and Utilities), By Application (Payments, Smart Contracts, Supply Chain Management, Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management, Identity Management), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides blockchain services market overview, forecast blockchain services market size and growth for the whole market, blockchain services market segments, and geographies, blockchain services market trends, blockchain services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Blockchain Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3221&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Blockchain AI Global Market Report 2021 - By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP)), By Vertical (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Healthcare And Life Science, Manufacturing, Media & Environment, Automotive), By Application (Smart Contract, Payment, Data Security, Logistics And Supply Chain Management, Business Process Optimization), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-ai-global-market-report

Blockchain Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Private, Public, Hybrid), By Provider (Application, Middleware, Infrastructure), By Application (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Government), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Blockchain Technologies Global Market Report 2020 - By Type (Public, Private, Hybrid), By Provider (Application Providers, Middleware Providers, Infrastructure Providers), By End User (Financial Services, Consumer Or Industrial Electronics, Technology, Media, And Telecom, Healthcare, Transportation, Public Sector), By Application (Payments, Exchanges, Smart Contracts, Documentation, Digital Identity, Supply Chain Management, Governance, Risk, And Compliance Management)

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-technologies-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/