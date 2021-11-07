Sdara Partners with Ru’ya Careers UAE Redefined to Activate and Develop Top Emirati Talent

The strategic partnership was signed by Ru'ya Careers UAE Redefined Event Director Asma Al Sharif and Sdara Chief Talent Officer Talib Hashim. From left to right: Dr. Petar Stojanov and Talib Hashim (Sdara) with Asma Al Sharif and Maitha Mohammaed (Ru'ya Careers UAE Redefined) The Dream Team Challenge launches with a 2-day activation event at Ru'ya Careers UAE Redefined, with candidates solving real-life industry challenges in preparation for Season 1 commencing January 2022.

Partnership prepares Emirati graduates for the workforce of the future and opens new opportunities in their careers.

Employers, policymakers and job seekers have always talked about a desperate need to change how nationalisation is adopted. With Sdara, they now have the platform to implement this change.” — Talib Hashim, Chief Talent Officer, Sdara

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sdara National Talent Platform has announced a strategic partnership with the UAE's leading recruitment and training exhibition, Ru’ya Careers UAE Redefined. The event takes place from 15 – 17 November 2021 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

As Official Talent Partner of the event, Sdara will be running innovative programs for Emirati job seekers across the three days, along with the official launch of the Sdara Dream Team Challenge.

The Dream Team Challenge is a 4-week hybrid Internship / Accelerator program designed and developed by Sdara. The aim of the program is to equip young Emirati graduates with the skills and experience needed to fast track their careers and gain access to unique opportunities in the job market.

At Ru'ya Careers UAE Redefined, the Dream Team Challenge will launch with a 2-day activation program. During these two days, candidates will solve real-life industry challenges while being mentored by experts in research, innovation, communication and Emiratisation. Select candidates will then take part in Season 1 of the Dream Team Challenge set to take place in January 2022.

“Sdara is the culmination of years of research into seeing what works and what doesn’t work when it comes to nationalisation. Employers, policymakers and job seekers have always talked about a desperate need to change how nationalisation is adopted, but have lacked a clear means to implement this change. With Sdara, they now have the platform to support nationalisation stakeholders in implementing this change.”

- Talib Hashim, Chief Talent Officer, Sdara

For employers, the activation event provides a rare opportunity to see how a select group of Emiratis work together to find solutions relevant to their industries. A number of companies have already signed up for the Dream Team Challenge including the Dubai Silicon Oasis through its Entrepreneurship Centre (DTEC), who are looking to activate Emirati talent while playing a leading role in Emiratisation.

“This partnership with Sdara for the 20th edition of Ru’ya Careers UAE Redefined aligns with our goal to create an enhanced, interactive experience and platform to connect young UAE nationals with high-level industry professionals and future employers. The addition of the Dream Team Challenge will empower attendees to think outside the box, fostering innovation and creativity.”

- Asma Al Sharif, Ru’ya Careers UAE Redefined 2021 Event Director

In addition to the Dream Team Challenge, Sdara will be hosting a series of Future Sprints, introducing Emirati job seekers to trending concepts in the future of work. The informative and interactive sessions will be delivered by a group of specialists in their field, giving Emirati jobseekers unique insights into the jobs of the future.

Sdara brings together top national talent with national employers of choice. It’s a full-stack solution enabling employers to develop their national employer branding as well as pipeline the nation’s best talent, ready to hit the ground running and deliver impact within their organisations.

- Dr. Petar Stojanov, Chief Future Officer, Sdara

Ru’ya Careers UAE Redefined is expected to welcome over 18,000 jobseekers and over 70 public and private sector exhibitors. The event will run from 15 - 17 November 2021 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.



About Sdara

Sdara National Talent Platform is a joint venture between TBH Consulting and global innovation and design agency Black, with the aim of attracting, activating and accelerating top Emirati talent into exciting careers in the private sector.

Sdara. The home of top national talent.

https://sdara.co