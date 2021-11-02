Connect Wyoming to Launch Nov. 15th

Governor Mark Gordon has authorized federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) dollars to initialize the first phase of the state's Drive Goal #4 which is focused on broadband infrastructure initiatives across Wyoming.
The goal of the Connect Wyoming program is to bring faster, more reliable internet to "unserved and underserved" areas of the state. Program information, including broadband mapping guidelines, program guidelines, program rules, and a sample contract are now available at wyomingbusiness.org/connectwyoming.
The program portal will open for applications on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, and close on Monday, Jan. 3, 2021.
For more information, contact connectwyoming@wyo.gov.
