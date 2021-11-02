Submit Release
News Search

There were 679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,682 in the last 365 days.

Connect Wyoming to Launch Nov. 15th

 

Governor Mark Gordon has authorized federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) dollars to initialize the first phase of the state's Drive Goal #4 which is focused on broadband infrastructure initiatives across Wyoming.   The goal of the Connect Wyoming program is to bring faster, more reliable internet to "unserved and underserved" areas of the state. Program information, including broadband mapping guidelines, program guidelines, program rules, and a sample contract are now available at wyomingbusiness.org/connectwyoming.

 

The program portal will open for applications on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, and close on Monday, Jan. 3, 2021.   For more information, contact connectwyoming@wyo.gov.

Agribusiness , In-State Companies , Community , Business , Education

You just read:

Connect Wyoming to Launch Nov. 15th

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.