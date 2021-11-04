Privacy Token Startup DCS announces US$10 Million investment
EINPresswire.com/ -- • DCS (Decentralised Data Crypto Systems) have secured a USD 10 Million-dollar investment from Australian based Console Ventures.
• DCS are the pioneers of the Mix-ZK protocol, which offers unapparelled Zero Knowledge Proof based privacy solutions on the BSC network.
DCS (Decentralised Data Crypto Systems) a leading developer of Zero Knowledge Proof based privacy solutions for the Binance Smart Chain Network (BSC), announced today an investment of US$10 million from the Australian Based Console Ventures, an on-chain, community-friendly, research-driven early-stage venture capital firm focused on the emerging field of blockchain.
“The investment from Console Ventures is a powerful statement on the importance users place on their privacy on any blockchain network” remarked Jaime Terauds, co-founder of DCS and Chairman of the ilipa Ventures group of companies.
“This is a really compelling endorsement of the efficacy of the DCS protocol and our approach, as Console Ventures have a history of identifying and investing in emerging blockchain projects” Terauds continued “This gives my cofounders and I the confidence and the enthusiasm to continue to push the adoption of DCS and to seek out new platforms and strategic partnerships to secure our position as the most complete privacy solution available.”
DCS plans to use the funds to enhance and expand their privacy solutions across to other chains, Terauds went on to say “We still have a long way to go to build our ecosystem out to reach its full potential, and in the next few weeks we will be kicking off our beta partner program, where we aim to explore an even more diverse array of applications for DCS. We are really excited to see how the DCS developer community adopts our protocol and the innovative ways it will be adapted and continue to evolve in the future”.
About DCS:
Decentralised Data Crypto Systems are the pioneers of the Mix-ZK privacy protocol which offers privacy solutions for users on the BSC network using Zero Knowledge Proofs in Combination with Hybrid Data Structures, to provide an additional encrypted layer to anonymise the transaction whilst simultaneously protecting user identity, message transmission privacy, and the data’s structural privacy. The technology has myriad of applications including securing medical records, enabling anonymous voting, charitable contributions, corporate tenders, auctions, and various archival and storage applications.
About Console Ventures:
Founded in 2017, Console Ventures is an Australian-based community-friendly and research-driven early-stage venture capital firm focused on the emerging field of blockchain. Focused on open finance, Web 3.0 and decentralized infrastructure. Their investments include Layer1 (Near, Polkadot, Cosmos), DeFi (1Inch, Curve), new public chains (Difinity, Solana) and NFT (Chiliz, Decentraland). They are committed to working with a variety of developers and the DAO community to help the most ambitious founding teams succeed. As a developer-friendly fund with long-term value, they launched a Startup program to provide capital and resources to innovative, courageous developers.
For Additional Information Please Contact us:
Twitter: @DCS_crypto
Website: www.dcscash.com
Wallet: www.dcs.cash
Email: press@dcscash.com
Jaime Terauds
• DCS are the pioneers of the Mix-ZK protocol, which offers unapparelled Zero Knowledge Proof based privacy solutions on the BSC network.
DCS (Decentralised Data Crypto Systems) a leading developer of Zero Knowledge Proof based privacy solutions for the Binance Smart Chain Network (BSC), announced today an investment of US$10 million from the Australian Based Console Ventures, an on-chain, community-friendly, research-driven early-stage venture capital firm focused on the emerging field of blockchain.
“The investment from Console Ventures is a powerful statement on the importance users place on their privacy on any blockchain network” remarked Jaime Terauds, co-founder of DCS and Chairman of the ilipa Ventures group of companies.
“This is a really compelling endorsement of the efficacy of the DCS protocol and our approach, as Console Ventures have a history of identifying and investing in emerging blockchain projects” Terauds continued “This gives my cofounders and I the confidence and the enthusiasm to continue to push the adoption of DCS and to seek out new platforms and strategic partnerships to secure our position as the most complete privacy solution available.”
DCS plans to use the funds to enhance and expand their privacy solutions across to other chains, Terauds went on to say “We still have a long way to go to build our ecosystem out to reach its full potential, and in the next few weeks we will be kicking off our beta partner program, where we aim to explore an even more diverse array of applications for DCS. We are really excited to see how the DCS developer community adopts our protocol and the innovative ways it will be adapted and continue to evolve in the future”.
About DCS:
Decentralised Data Crypto Systems are the pioneers of the Mix-ZK privacy protocol which offers privacy solutions for users on the BSC network using Zero Knowledge Proofs in Combination with Hybrid Data Structures, to provide an additional encrypted layer to anonymise the transaction whilst simultaneously protecting user identity, message transmission privacy, and the data’s structural privacy. The technology has myriad of applications including securing medical records, enabling anonymous voting, charitable contributions, corporate tenders, auctions, and various archival and storage applications.
About Console Ventures:
Founded in 2017, Console Ventures is an Australian-based community-friendly and research-driven early-stage venture capital firm focused on the emerging field of blockchain. Focused on open finance, Web 3.0 and decentralized infrastructure. Their investments include Layer1 (Near, Polkadot, Cosmos), DeFi (1Inch, Curve), new public chains (Difinity, Solana) and NFT (Chiliz, Decentraland). They are committed to working with a variety of developers and the DAO community to help the most ambitious founding teams succeed. As a developer-friendly fund with long-term value, they launched a Startup program to provide capital and resources to innovative, courageous developers.
For Additional Information Please Contact us:
Twitter: @DCS_crypto
Website: www.dcscash.com
Wallet: www.dcs.cash
Email: press@dcscash.com
Jaime Terauds
Decentralised Data Crypto Systems
press@dcscash.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other