Nov. 1 – Nov. 5, 2021: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

November 1, 2021

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Nov. 1 9 a.m. Meet with Utah school district superintendents Location: Granite School District, 2500 S. State Street, Salt Lake City 11 a.m. Participate in Council of Governors meeting Location: Virtual meeting 1 p.m. Participate in Board of Examiner meeting Location: Virtual meeting

Tuesday, Nov. 2 8:45 a.m. Attend Unified Economic Commission Location: Capitol, Committee Room 445 11 a.m. Meet with President Adams and Speaker Wilson Location: Virtual meeting 2:30 p.m. Sub-Cabinet Meeting (Infrastructure and Public Entities) Location: Virtual Meeting

Wednesday, Nov. 3 9 a.m. Meet with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall Location: Governor’s Office 10 a.m. Meet with Incident Command Location: Virtual Meeting 11:30 a.m. Attend budget discussion Location: Governor’s Office 3 p.m. Interview with Univision Location: Gold Room 4 p.m. Meet with Republican National Convention Committee Location: Governor’s Mansion 4:30 p.m. Meet with Former Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) Location: Governor’s Mansion 6:50 p.m. Speak at Helping Hands Gala Location: Grand America Hotel, Imperial Ballroom MEDIA ACCESS

Thursday, Nov. 4 9:30 a.m. Speak at Diversity Summit Location: Salt Palace Convention Center MEDIA ACCESS 11:30 a.m. Meet with Utah business leaders Location: Governor’s Mansion 1:15 p.m. Attend budget discussion Location: Governor’s Office

Friday, Nov. 5 9 a.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Virtual meeting 9:45 a.m. Meet with senior advisor of communications Location: Governor’s Office 10:25 a.m. Meet with BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe Location: Virtual Meeting

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Nov. 1 8 a.m. Meet with staff Location: Virtual Meeting

Tuesday, Nov 2. Election Day The Lt. Governor may be visiting polling locations in Washington County. 11 a.m. Meet with President and Speaker Location: Virtual meeting 2:30 p.m. Sub-Cabinet Meeting (Group 2- Infrastructure and Public Entities) Location: Virtual meeting

Wednesday, Nov. 3 10:00 a.m. Meet with Incident Command Location: Virtual meeting 11:30 a.m. Budget Discussion Location: Virtual meeting 2 p.m. Meet with general consul Location: Virtual meeting

Thursday, Nov. 4 1:15 p.m. Attend budget discussion Location: Virtual meeting

Friday, Nov. 5 10 a.m. Red Mesa Tapaha Solar Facility groundbreaking Location: Red Mesa

