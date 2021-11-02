Celsys Opens International Comic/Manga School Contest for Students Worldwide

Students get chance at publication with sponsor publishers

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celsys officially opens the International Comic/Manga School Contest 2022 for students worldwide, accepting illustrations and comics on the theme of Journey. School registration begins on November 1, with entries from students to be accepted from December 1. This worldwide contest limits eligibility to students, giving enthusiastic young artists in countries where the privilege of studying comic creation or having their works published is not as abundant a chance to learn new techniques and be in contact with influential media organizations.

Many Japanese and international companies in the comic industry have endorsed the contest. Ten companies, including SHUEISHA, KADOKAWA, Kodansha, BookLive, LINE Manga, Wacom, pixiv, Ki-oon, Dupuis, and L SEVEN have signed on as Gold sponsors with six other Silver sponsors and operational support from NGOs such as The Japan Cartoonists Association, Manga Japan, and the Digital Manga Association.

Prize winners will have chances to have their entries published in sponsors’ media outlets. In addition to the Manga and Comic categories, there are many chances to win in the five comic-related categories in total, including the Bande Dessinée, Webtoon, and Storyboard categories, where students draw a comic according to an assigned manuscript.

International Comic/Manga School Contest 2022

https://www.clipstudio.net/promotion/comiccontest/en/

Starting in 2018 as a contest for European artists, the International Comic/Manga School Contest is now in its fifth year. Last year, the contest garnered over 1,500 compelling entries from 1,245 participating schools in 85 countries and regions. The contest accepts entries regardless of language, so expects a wide variety of entries from many countries and regions. The contest, targeted at current students, is a rare opportunity for future professional comic artists to make contact early in their careers with media organizations around the world.

The judging panel for this year’s contest will be led by DC Comics artist Javier Fernández and include other professional creators and sponsors. The contest sets itself by providing the winning entries with detailed and specific critiques from the judging panel, which give not only the winners, but also other students, a springboard to improve their skills. Previous winners have made comments including “It is such an honor to have received so many compliments, comments and useful advice from so many notable people” and “The advice from judges was very useful and it gave real meaning to my participation in the contest.”

The winning entries will be translated into English, French, Spanish, German, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean for readers all over the world to enjoy.

Through these events, Celsys, together with leading figures in comic culture both in Japan and across the globe, continues to support young creators aspiring to become professional artists.

International Comic/Manga School Contest 2022

Submission Categories

Entries will be accepted for the following six categories.

Original Comic/Manga/Bande Dessinée Categories

An original comic (color), manga (black-and-white/color), or bande dessinée (color) for all ages (8-16 pages, including cover).

Webtoon Category (Color)

An original webtoon for all ages (sized 800 x 40,000-144,000 pixels or a height ratio of 50 to 180 for an image 800 pixels or less when the width is set to 1).

Storyboard Category

A 4-16 page manga, comic or webtoon drawn according to the supplied manuscript.

Illustration Category

An original color illustration for all ages - no size requirements.

Theme:

Journey (All Categories)

Schedule

School Registration: Nov 1, 2021 (Mon) - Mar 15, 2022 (Tue) 09:00 GMT

Submission Period: Dec 1, 2021 (Wed) - Apr 8, 2022 (Fri) 09:00 GMT

Results announced: Early July 2022

How to Apply

A teacher or member of school staff must register on behalf of the school or program in order for students to be eligible. Students will need to enter this school ID when submitting their artwork.

Please see here for more information.

https://www.clipstudio.net/promotion/comiccontest/en/

Awards and Prizes

Comic/Manga/Bande Dessinée/Webtoon Categories

Overall Grand Prize (1 Winner)

US$3,300 cash prize

The new Wacom Cintiq Pro (DTH167) with redefined accuracy in a compact design

Cross-platform painting tool, Clip Studio Paint EX (single-device, 3 years)



Category Award (1 winner per category)

US$1,700 cash prize

Wacom One Creative Pen Display (DTC133W0D)

Clip Studio Paint EX (single-device, 3 years)



Runner-up (3–5 winners)

Clip Studio Paint EX (single-device, 3 years)

Storyboard Category

Grand Prize (1 winner)

US$2,200 cash prize

Wacom One Creative Pen Display (DTC133W0D)

Clip Studio Paint EX (single-device, 3 years)

Runner-up (3–5 winners)

Clip Studio Paint EX (single-device, 3 years)

Illustration Category

Grand Prize (1 winner)

US$550 cash prize

Wacom One Creative Pen Display (DTC133W0D)

Clip Studio Paint PRO (single-device, 3 years)

Runner-up (3–5 winners)

Clip Studio Paint PRO (single-device, 3 years)

Judges

In addition to the internationally renowned professional creators, one judge each from SHUEISHA, KADOKAWA, Kodansha, LINE Manga, Wacom, Ki-oon, and L SEVEN will participate on the judging panel.

Organizer

CELSYS,Inc.

https://www.clipstudio.net/en/



CELSYS,Inc.

Celsys continues to support creators to create artistic content with digital technology.

Celsys provides solutions for content creation, distribution, and browsing, including support of creative activities through the “Clip Studio Paint” app for illustration, manga and animation production, as well as the “Clip Studio” web service, and the “Clip Studio Reader” e-book solution.



Corporate site: https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/

Clip Studio Paint site: https://www.clipstudio.net/en/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clipstudioofficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/clipstudiopaint

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celsys.clipstudiopaint/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CLIPSTUDIOPAINTchannel

Contact

For media

Pacific Marks Shinjuku, 4-15-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Japan 160-0023

e-mail: press@artspark.co.jp

For Companies

https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/clipsolution/