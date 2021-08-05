Clip Studio Paint Pre-Installed on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, 6 Months trial for the EX Grade of the App for First-Time Users

Clip Studio Paint and Samsung Tab S7 FE

TOKYO, JAPAN, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clip Studio Paint, the illustration, comic, and animation app developed and distributed by Celsys, is stub-preloaded(*1) onto the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE so that the app can be downloaded immediately after purchase.

Users can test the application for a six months trial use (one time only) of Clip Studio Paint for Galaxy(*2) and start getting creative with the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, featuring a large 12.4-inch display with included S Pen.

https://www.samsungmobilepress.com/featurestories/specs-galaxy-tab-s7-fe-packs-all-the-fan-favorite-features-for-productivity-creativity-and-entertainment

Users can experience a six months trial use of the top grade of the app, Clip Studio Paint EX. (*3)

After the trial ends, users can sign up for a monthly or yearly plan to continue using the app.

Bringing fan favorite features from the Galaxy Tab S7 line, Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes built with a large 12.4-inch display, perfect for taking entertainment, productivity, and creativity to the next level. When it’s time to get back on the daily grind, you can count on your Galaxy Tab S7 FE to stay productive. An S Pen is included in-box, so you can make the most of that large display and power through your tasks with even greater efficiency. With sleek and stylish metal finish, Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes in four gorgeous colors to fit your personal style: Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink.

Clip Studio Paint is used by over 10 million people for the creation of illustrations, comics, and animation. (*4) In addition to the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, it is also compatible with all types of devices including Android smartphones and tablets, Windows and macOS computers, as well as iPad, iPhone and Chromebook devices. Known for its natural drawing feel and plentiful features, Clip Studio Paint is supported by illustrators, comic artists, and animators, and used by beginners and industry professionals alike.

Clip Studio Paint https://www.clipstudio.net/en

*1 Users can download the app by tapping on the pre-installed Clip Studio Paint icon. Pre-install availability may differ depending on the country and region.

*2 Clip Studio Paint for Galaxy is the name of the app available exclusively on the Galaxy Store.

*3 Only available to those using Clip Studio Paint for Galaxy for the first time.

*4 Includes free trial users and downloads of the iPad, iPhone, Galaxy, Android, and Chromebook versions.

