RefTown and Rank One partner to Reduce Costs for Paying Sports Officials

This is a huge savings for the school’s finance department, and will save hundreds of personnel hours for administrators and officials.”
— Jason McKay, Rank One CEO
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RefTown officials scheduling and payments solution is the newest company to join the Rank One Connect platform. RefTown is currently used by many of the large officials scheduling services across the country, so synchronizing the officials scheduling system with the schools game scheduling system will save a great deal of time and headaches for everyone involved.

RefTown payments are live on the Connect service, and schedule integration will be complete this Winter. “RefTown has been around for many years, and has an exceptional reputation in the officials community, which is why we are so excited to bridge the gap, and bring them to our over 4,000 schools across the country. This is a huge savings for the school’s finance department, and will save hundreds of personnel hours for administrators and officials.” Says Jason McKay, CEO at RankOne.

The RefTown platform is now part of Rank One Connect and you may sign up by reaching out to Rank One’s industry leading support team, or contacting your current sales representative. All setup, billing and support will be managed by Rank One and RefTown jointly, so all of our customers will have access to two of the best support teams in the business.

About RefTown
RefTown is an officials management tool providing a suite of features to schools who hire, schedule and pay sports officials for games and competitions. With RefTown, schools can see their officials, the games they have officiated and the requested payments. They can then issue payments individually or in batch, avoiding excessive processing fees and allowing officials to receive payment more efficiently.

About Rank One
Rank One is a school activity management platform committed to enhanced departmental efficiency for athletics and fine arts departments. Rosters, schedules, payments, injury reporting, and messages are just part of the wide range of services provided by the Rank One platform. Learn more about Rank One at www.rankone.com

