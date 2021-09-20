Rank One partners with Rapid Replay bringing dynamic video content options to high schools
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Rank One announced a partnership with Rapid Replay, a video content platform for local athletes, teams, and community groups to connect through livestreams and video highlights. Rank One will integrate Rapid Replay STREAM as their recommended streaming service to its users. Rank One users will also now be able to display videos from athletic departments and communities through Rapid Replay's embedded video players.
Rapid Replay and Rank One will also integrate schedules to automatically associate a stream or highlight to a specific event. “If you’re a school employee, you have plenty to do without entering the same data repeatedly across multiple platforms.” Says Jason McKay, CEO at RankOne. “Rank One and Rapid Replay are teaming up to make this process faster and easier than ever”
“Video can be complicated.” According to Nick Busto, CEO of Rapid Replay. “We're excited to give Rank One schools a set of simple, effective video tools to engage their communities and generate revenue for the athletic departments.”
The Rapid Replay platform is now part of Rank One Connect, and will integrate with Rank One’s existing school activity management features, expanding the possibilities for existing customers on both platforms through the Rank One Connect API. Rank One customers will be able to leverage their existing account data when using Rapid Replay, reducing data errors, setup time and paperwork.
About Rapid Replay
Rapid Replay provides an end-to-end video solution for athletic communities--from live streaming, to post-game film analysis, to highlight distribution. Rapid Replay’s background in video production provides the technical backbone for scalable, reliable video products nationwide.
About Rank One
Rank One is a school activity management platform committed to enhanced departmental efficiency for athletics and fine arts departments. Rosters, schedules, payments, injury reporting, and messages are just part of the wide range of services provided by the Rank One platform.
Learn more about this partnership at https://rankone.com/rapidreplay
Greg Gonzalez
Rank One
+1 210-253-1893
Greg Gonzalez
